"Leaving Lakers for whatever team drafts his kid" - LeBron James rumored to exit LA in 2025 free agency has NBA fans in frenzy

LeBron James is still playing at an incredible level, despite being 39 years of age. However, the same can't be said for how this season has gone for the LA Lakers. On the latest episode of ESPN's "Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective" podcast, Windhorst talked about the uncertainty of James' future with the franchise come 2025.

This then factors in the possibility that the Lakers star will be playing for a different team next season. Despite his age, he is still a high-caliber player who will interest numerous teams, should he consider taking his talents somewhere else.

In response to Windhorst's comments, various NBA fans had something to say on the matter.

"I thought everybody knew he's leaving the Lakers for whatever team drafts his kid."

NBA fans started to speculate on which team the 19-time All-Star will play for next as he will most likely have a wide selection of options to choose from. With LeBron James still having a lot left in the tank, it will depend on what his preferences and mindset will be should it come to that situation.

Additionally, James has said numerous times that he is willing to continue playing until his son, Bronny James, arrives in the league. Be that as it may, it is yet to be seen what the four-time NBA champion's plans are going to be after this season reaches its end.

LeBron James talked about his plan to play with Bronny James in the NBA

During an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Lakers star LeBron James opened up about wanting to play with his son, Bronny James, in the NBA.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy," James said, "I got to be on the floor with Bronny. Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don't mean like (guarding one another all game), because he's a point guard and I'm a ... at this point now I'm playing center or whatever the team needs from me.

"But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure."

James' wholesome goal of bonding with his son on the NBA court is something that he has wanted to do for a long time. Considering the kind of work that the Lakers star did to reach this point in his basketball career, Bronny must make the same effort as well with the hopes of them crossing paths in the NBA.

Bronny is a freshman on the USC Trojans, averaging 5.2 points (34.8% shooting, including 23.1% from 3-point range), 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. However, he only started playing last month following a four-month scare triggered by his cardiac arrest.

