"This is LeBron James’ mess, as well as anybody else’s" – Stephen A. Smith believes Russell Westbrook would be gone tomorrow if not for his contract

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers has been seeing quite a bit of bench time in the fourth quarter lately, including Wednesday's loss against the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers gave up the lead and lost 111-104. Frank Vogel opted to bench Westbrook because of his lack of effort on defense, which is not what has been seen.

When asked after the game if being benched bothered Westbrook, four-time NBA champion LeBron James responded with a chuckle and threw the question back, saying:

“Have you followed Russ throughout his career? OK, have you followed Russ throughout the season? Yeah, now do you think that would bother Russ not being in that game? OK, there’s your answer.”

Following the loss, Westbrook reportedly left the locker room early. James did the same thing Saturday after a 133-96 blowout to the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers are evidently going through trouble on and off the floor.

On ESPN's “Get Up!” Thursday, analyst Stephen A. Smith spoke about Westbrook missing his postgame interview:

“In Russell Westbrook’s case, I don’t blame him. Because this is not a guy that’s accustomed to being benched. He’s been a starter throughout his career. This dude has never shortchanged anybody with his effort.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel explained why he benched Russell Westbrook last night.

Although Westbrook is a former NBA MVP and a member of the league's 75th anniversary team, the reality is that he has not shown up this season. The Lakers (22-23) have struggled to win consistently and are tied for seventh in the Western Conference.

When asked if Westbrook would finish the season as a Laker, Smith said:

“I believe so, but only because his contract is so steep. You’re not gonna find a whole bunch of takers. If his contract was MOVABLE, Westbrook would be gone tomorrow.”

The Lakers had many other options available other than Westbrook in the offseason. They were linked to DeMar DeRozan and Buddy Hield, but James and Anthony Davis placed their bets on Russell Westbrook. With an unlikely trade scenario, Westbrook will have to adapt to help the team with his effort.

Smith directed some of the offseason blame on James as well:

“LeBron bought in, convinced Anthony Davis to buy in. As a result, you’re (general manager) Rob Pelinka and (owner/president) Jeanie Buss, you feel compelled to buy in. And in the end, this is LeBron James’ mess, as well as anybody else’s. Because you are a champion wherever you go, and we gotta listen to a four-time champion.”

James has been putting up MVP-caliber performances regularly. The Lakers have started playing better basketball but are still unable to hold leads and are 1-4 in their past five games. Frank Vogel will be under pressure to facilitate winning rotations for the Lakers as they go on a six-game road trip, starting with the Orlando Magic.

