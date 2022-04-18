"LeBron, 37, started showing his age as the Lakers missed the playoffs" - Skip Bayless finds a way to condemn LeBron James while praising Chris Paul for his longevity

The LA Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention about two weeks ago, but LeBron James still can’t seem to get out of media scrutiny.

LA’s franchise player is probably just enjoying his offseason and healing from his nagging injuries while keeping tabs on the NBA.

Despite being far away from the action, James’ recently-ended season just got dragged into the scene by Skip Bayless, The Undisputed co-host.

Bayless, who’s an unapologetic critic of the four-time MVP, lauded Chris Paul’s vintage performance for the Phoenix Suns while taking a shot at the Lakers superstar.

Here’s how the veteran sports show host compared James’ season to CP3’s latest masterpiece against the New Orleans Pelicans:

“Chris Paul, nearly 37, keeps playing younger and younger for the NBA’s best team. LeBron, 37, started showing his age as the Lakers missed the playoffs.”

Bayless’ point is unclear, except that he’s stating how Father Time works. Paul will turn 37 next month, but he came into the league two years after James debuted for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Predictably, there is more tread on the tire for James compared to Paul. The four-time champion has played in 1,366 regular-season games compared to Paul's 1,155. The difference is nearly three full seasons, and given James’ usage, CP3 is expected to be fresher, if not better.

If the playoffs have to be counted, as they should be, when it comes to playing good basketball throughout the years, James laps Paul by a mile. “King James” is the all-time leader in playoff games with 266, while CP3 is not even in the top 50.

Between LeBron James and Chris Paul, it’s the guy who has played more games and has won more championships that deserves a little slack.

More importantly, an argument could easily be made that James played as well, if not better than Paul this season.

Yes, the LA Lakers did not make the postseason, but it was hardly James’ fault. He’s no longer the force he was once on defense and could be prone to effortless games. However, he is still the Lakers’ best player and has mostly played with everything he’s got.

Chris Paul came through it when it mattered most for the Phoenix Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans had no answer for Chris Paul in the fourth quarter in Game 1 of the Pelicans-Suns series.

The Phoenix Suns were seemingly in cruise control as they led 53-34 by halftime against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Willie Green and his bunch of overachievers came storming back in the third quarter and cut the deficit to eight entering the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans continued to mount the pressure and looked like the better team at the start of the final quarter before CP3 took over. Paul scored or assisted on 19 straight points in the last 12 minutes of the game to break New Orleans’ will.

CP3 became the oldest player in postseason history to score at least 30 points and dish out 10 assists. He also recorded seven rebounds and three steals to completely dominate the game on both ends of the floor.

