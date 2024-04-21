“LeBron is 39 I’m 38”: Lakers fans in agreement with Dwight Howard’s latest pitch for LA return after Game 1 loss

Veteran center Dwight Howard, who dominated the league for over 20 years, took a playful jab at LeBron James and the Lakers as they suffered another playoff defeat to the Nuggets at Ball Arena, extending their losing streak to five games.

It seems Dwight Howard wouldn't mind a return to LA, hinting he could do a better job guarding Jokic despite being 38 years old.

Following the Lakers' demoralizing 103-114 loss, Dwight Howard, who's hoping to make an NBA comeback, took to his X and said:

“Lebron 39 I’m 38! I’m still in shape ya saying that was 3 years ago but I’m still in shape lol"

Whether a return is realistic or not, there's no denying Dwight Howard's defensive prowess. His comments about a comeback sparked a lively discussion among fans. Some believe he could still lock down players like nobody's business, while others felt it was best for him to move on. Let’s peek into some of them.

“I’m saying bring @DwightHoward back we need someone to slow Jokic down why not,” a fan suggested.

“You was the best at guarding him because you was physical with him. I don’t understand why they didn’t give you a chance because it’s not like they’re doing anything amazing on him,” another fan reiterated this sentiment in a longer statement.

Another said, “We want you… joker stopper.”

One fan even said that Dwight Howard has been his favorite since kindergarten.

“Been My Favorite Center Since Kindergarten OG You Still Solid,” yet another fan said.

“stop begging and come to the Magic instead,” a fan said,

“I mean can you even be signed after the playoffs have started?,” another said.

Dwight Howard still has a lot left in the tank

After winning the championship in 2020 in his second stint with the Lakers, he last played in the NBA in 2022. He then took his talents to Taiwan, playing for the Taoyuan Leopards in the 2022-23 season.

Not only did he add another championship to his trophy cabinet, but he also led the league in rebounds and earned All-Defensive First Team selection. These accolades in Taiwan were a strong signal of Howard's desire to return to the NBA.

At 38 years old, Howard is well past his prime, but dismissing him entirely would be a mistake. With a career marked by a consistent 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, Howard brings a proven track record of production. Furthermore, his 19 seasons as a center provide a wealth of experience that could be a huge asset for any team.

