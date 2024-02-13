"LeBron ain't getting no statue in LA”: Clippers super fan Vince Staples drops bold take on King James' legacy

In a "Podcast P" interview with LA Clippers forward Paul George, rapper Vince Staples had an interesting take when it comes to statues and LeBron James. It's already a given that James is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. However, the rapper doesn't see the four-time NBA champion getting a Lakers statue, unlike Kobe Bryant.

"(37:11) He [LeBron James] ain't getting no statue in LA," Staples said. "He got to get a statue in like Cleveland and like the NBA headquarters, Miami ... like NBA headquarters, you got to just put him on top of the building. I rock with Bron, it's just that Lakers fans are haters. It's never going to happen."

The rapper acknowledged that he sees a statue of LeBron James being made in Cleveland, Miami and also the NBA headquarters, but not one alongside other iconic LA Lakers statues. With how much the franchise's fanbase places their players to a high standard, the rapper simply doesn't see them handing out that kind of admiration for the 20-time NBA All-Star.

Pleasing basketball fans is one thing, but to have them consider building a statue out of respect and love is a delicate matter as not every player will get that kind of recognition and honor.

Fans love to compare every player who played for their favorite team and stack the accolades they accomplished with the team against one another. In the scenario that fans do compare James' Lakers legacy to the other greats who played for the historic franchise, he might get the short end of the stick.

Vince Staples gives background on how he became an LA Clippers fan

In the same podcast interview, Vince Staples gave the background on how he became a fan of the LA Clippers.

"The games was free," Staples said. "You go to VES, get a little ticket, buy a Capri-Sun, they give you 15 Clipper tickets. But the teams wasn't that bad they was just losing, they was entertaining as a kid going to the circus. ... It was a fun thing to watch as a kid."

When it comes to basketball in Los Angeles, nothing comes close to the Lakers. This has placed the Clippers in an interesting position as they are seen as the other NBA team in Los Angeles. Compared to the storied history of the Lakers franchise, the Clippers are yet to stack up confidently to the team's iconic basketball resume.

However, Vince Staples was able to appreciate what he saw from the team at the time he watched them live in person. Considering the team's unique tactic in handing out tickets back then, the rapper had easy access to the games and was able to grow accustomed to the roster of players present at the time.

