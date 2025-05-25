"LeBron, alley oop to Luka" - Lakers fans react as Luka Doncic seemingly looks slimmer in meet-up with $3.8B Spanish giants president 

Luka Doncic seems to be putting in the work this offseason. On Saturday, the LA Lakers superstar went viral after linking up with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the $3.8B Spanish businessman who runs the soccer and basketball club in the European nation. Doncic, who spent time with Madrid as a pro before his NBA debut, was courtside for the team's clash against Granada.

Ad

The five-time All-Star's conditioning issues have been well-documented. It was reportedly among the most prominent reasons why the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded him to the Lakers before the trade deadline. After LA's surprise exit in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, coach JJ Redick also hinted that a few of his players had to get in championship shape.

While he didn't pinpoint Doncic, many presumed that the remarks were for him after an underwhelming output in the second halves of the five games the Lakers played against Minnesota.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Doncic's latest pics have sent Lakers fans into a frenzy. Fans "seemingly" believed that he had lost weight nearly a month into the offseason.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's what one fan wrote:

Lakers Better @https://x.com/LakersBetter “lebron, alley oop to luka”

Ad

One fan tweeted:

AmadSzn @https://x.com/AbsoluteAmad League needs to get ready

Ad

Another added:

TitoToro @https://x.com/TitoToro_ Barely recognize him

Ad

One fan said:

Helluva Ball Club @https://x.com/Letweet23 Dang he slimmed down hella 😱

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More