  • "LeBron, alley oop to Luka" - Lakers fans react as Luka Doncic seemingly looks slimmer in meet-up with $3.8B Spanish giants president 

"LeBron, alley oop to Luka" - Lakers fans react as Luka Doncic seemingly looks slimmer in meet-up with $3.8B Spanish giants president 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 25, 2025 16:39 GMT
Lakers fans react as Luka Doncic seemingly looks slimmer (Image Source: Real Madrid Basket, Getty)
Lakers fans react as Luka Doncic seemingly looks slimmer (Image Source: Real Madrid Basket, Getty)

Luka Doncic seems to be putting in the work this offseason. On Saturday, the LA Lakers superstar went viral after linking up with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the $3.8B Spanish businessman who runs the soccer and basketball club in the European nation. Doncic, who spent time with Madrid as a pro before his NBA debut, was courtside for the team's clash against Granada.

The five-time All-Star's conditioning issues have been well-documented. It was reportedly among the most prominent reasons why the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded him to the Lakers before the trade deadline. After LA's surprise exit in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, coach JJ Redick also hinted that a few of his players had to get in championship shape.

While he didn't pinpoint Doncic, many presumed that the remarks were for him after an underwhelming output in the second halves of the five games the Lakers played against Minnesota.

However, Doncic's latest pics have sent Lakers fans into a frenzy. Fans "seemingly" believed that he had lost weight nearly a month into the offseason.

Here are some reactions:

