“LeBron and Anthony Davis get to tell their kids that they got to play with Patrick Beverley” – NBA analyst mocks Patrick Beverley for acting like a star of the Lakers, says he should be focused on winning

The Patrick Beverley era has arrived in Los Angeles. He made it known to everyone what he's about when the LA Lakers introduced the defensive guard to the media on Tuesday.

Beverley's arrival in Los Angeles was carefully observed by NBA observers and fans. Despite his rivalry with Russell Westbrook, the Lakers still pushed through with a trade to acquire the 6-foot-1 guard. People thought that things would get awkward between the two point guards. But a video showed the two greeting each other professionally and showing no signs of squabbling.

During his introductory news conference, Beverley was asked what it would be like to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Staying true to himself, Beverley responded the only way a player like him could:

"They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year. They didn't. It's a difference."

Sports analyst Dan Patrick trolled Beverley's response. Patrick put the point guard in his place and commented on how he should just focus on winning games.

"LeBron (James) and Anthony Davis get to tell their kids that they got to play with Patrick Beverley. Not the other way around, because Patrick Beverley made the playoffs," Patrick said. "I don't want Patrick Beverley to think he's a lot more than what he is, because he's there for one year. Russell Westbrook is there for one more year."

"But to say, 'Hey, they're playing with me.' No, no, no, I don't need that. Not starting here. I want Patrick Beverley to go, 'Whatever it takes. And I know I'll do whatever it takes to make this team tougher. We're gonna play defense, and I'm gonna help this team win again.'"

The addition of Patrick Beverley could help elevate the Lakers' defense

Last season, the LA Lakers played horribly on both ends, going 33-49. Pursuing players known for their defensive capabilities was a priority for the Lakers. They did just that by trading for Patrick Beverley a few weeks ago.

When they traded for Pat Bev, however, most people thought that the Lakers were about to ship Westbrook out of Los Angeles. But that doesn't seem to be the case.

Trading for the three-time All-Defensive guard was the right move. Last season, they were often seen getting blown by perimeter players. This was one of the main issues that Los Angeles struggled to fix.

Additionally, they also have a young guard who's capable of making defensive stops in Lonnie Walker IV. A backcourt tandem of Beverley and Walker on the bench can help ease the defensive pressure on the starters. Beverley's also a capable 3-point threat who can help the Lakers stretch defenses. Last season, he shot 34.3% from downtown with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adding Beverley may not have been a priority for the Lakers, but his skillset will help them improve their level of play.

