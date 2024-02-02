"LeBron is building $100 million compound in Beverley Hills" - NBA Insider reveals 3 reasons why LeBron James will stay put with Lakers

Following a report that has since gone viral, LeBron James has become the most talked about player leading up to the NBA trade deadline. As this topic continues to make rounds online and in the media, one insider laid out why a move like this is never happening.

While on ESPN's "First Take," Brian Windhorst gave his thoughts on the LeBron trade rumors. He proceeded to give a list of reasons why the 20-time All-Star is not going to depart from the LA Lakers.

"I'm just going to say three facts," Windhorst said. "1, LeBron is building a $100 million compound in Beverly Hills. 2, that option for next year for LeBron is $50 million, five-zero. And 3, LeBron's opt-in deadline is June 29th. The draft is June 26th-27th."

The NBA draft is important for LeBron James, as his oldest son could potentially be in the mix. Over the past few years, the Lakers forward has made it very clear he wants to play alongside Bronny James in the NBA.

Despite the Lakers' struggles, LeBron has made it clear he has no plans on leaving LA at the moment. His agent Rich Paul recently appeared on ESPN to set the record straight on the latest rumors.

Stephen A. Smith wants to see LeBron James land with Eastern Conference team

Before Brian Windhorst shared his thoughts on LeBron James leaving the LA Lakers, Stephen A. Smith decided to chime in. Never shy about his fandom of the New York Knicks, he plead his case for the star forward to come to MSG.

"LeBron going from Crypto.com arena to Madison Square Garden. Yo bro, LBJ baby what's up? It's organge and blue skies baby," Stephen A. said.

Over the past month, the Knicks have continued to rise up the Eastern Conference standings. They are also one of the hottest teams in basketball, recently winning their ninth-straigh game.

Since trading for OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, the Knicks have looked like a top tier team in the East. Along with having an elite-level perimeter defender, they are led by a pair of star-level players. After being named to his first All-Star team Thursday, Jalen Brunson went out and scored 40 points on the Indiana Pacers.

Sitting at 32-17 on the season, the Knicks are now in third place in the standings. While they did part with multiple key pieces to acquire Anunobdy, New York still has assets to pull off another trade.

At this time, it's clear LeBron James has no intentions of leaving LA. That said, if he were to have a change of heart, the Knicks are an interesting landing spot. Bringing in a star of his caliber would instantly put them in the title conversation.

