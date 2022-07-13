"LeBron can make anything work, it doesn’t work with Westbrook" - Colin Cowherd reflects on LA Lakers' Russell Westbrook-sized problem

Russell Westbrook continues to receive flak for supposedly failing to live up to the expectations of LeBron James and Laker Nation. Although James never publicly called out Westbrook, their basketball relationship is seemingly at an end.

It’s well-chronicled that the LA Lakers have been trying to trade Westbrook since this year’s February trade deadline. If Westbrook is shipped out this offseason, it will mark the fourth time in four years that he has been moved to a different team.

Speaking on his podcast, Colin Cowherd offered an answer to why teams have quickly decided to move on from the former MVP:

"LeBron joins a cast of Anthony Davis, Paul George, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant. Everybody says they love Westbrook until they play with Westbrook.

"We’ve got a long list of people who have said they love Westbrook. LeBron, Anthony, Harden, Durant, everybody. LeBron can make anything work. It doesn’t work with Westbrook."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"It's just loud, noisy and overpowering... It sets off car alarms, dogs are crying, kids are bawling." — Russell Westbrook is the M-80 of fireworks:

Of the names mentioned, Kevin Durant played the most seasons with Westbrook. They were the OKC Thunder’s dynamic duo for seven years.

Paul George and Westbrook were teammates for two seasons on the OKC Thunder. Bradley Beal and Westbrook played one season with the Washington Wizards.

Cowherd continued to elaborate on his idea:

"If you ever invited buddies over and say, 'Bring a little bit of fireworks.' There’s only one guy who is an idiot and brings a MAD.

"And you set off a MAD, and you’re like, 'Dude! Too much, too loud, too much damage.' Westbrook is the MAD of fireworks shows. There’s no nuance to it."

He added:

"You put him on a team, it doesn’t work. It just blows everything up. There’s no nuance to his game. It’s head down, a 100 miles an hour. 'I’m gonna shoot, I don’t care. My best friend’s the ball. I’m gonna argue if anybody brings it up.' There’s no nuance to the MAD."

Russell Westbrook’s performance with LeBron James last season didn’t disprove Cowherd’s assertion. What was most alarming was how Mr. Triple-Double significantly regressed when asked to play a role he’s never had to play before.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar



Russ hasn't been great. Russ hasn't been himself. Cause LA is asking him to be someone else. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: There's an increasing push among many in the Lakers organization to demote nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, but so far coach Frank Vogel has resisted bringing him off the bench: Imagine trading for Russell Westbrook, taking the ball out of his hands, not letting him be a playmaker, surrounding him with non-shooters & then blaming him for all your team's issues.

Without the ball in his hands for most of the time, Westbrook looked like a glorified role player. For someone who’s earning $47 million, what he has provided has been sorely lacking.

Darvin Ham plans to make Russell Westbrook a defensive force next season

New LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has been saying all the right things about Russell Westbrook.

New LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham specifically mentioned Russell Westbrook in his introductory press conference. He rightfully called the nine-time All-Star one of the best players in NBA history.

A few days later, Ham would reveal that his plan for Westbrook was to make him a defensive force. The coach added that the point guard was excited to meet the challenge and wanted to be held accountable.

Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka have had multiple meetings with Russell Westbrook, imploring him to be defense-1st player:

Ham and Westbrook are saying all the right things. However, it remains to be seen how that pans out as Westbrook has never been particularly good on defense.

NBA Analysis Network @HoopAnalysisNet



One NBA scout shared some insight The fit wasn't great for Russell Westbrook in his first season with the #Lakers . What needs to change?

An important point that has been glossed over is Westbrook’s role on offense. Presumably, he would have to play off of James on that end of the floor. When he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, everything else is affected.

Playing “pitbull” defense, as Ham would put it, without running the offense may be too much to ask for a 33-year-old player in his 13th season.

