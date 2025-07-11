"LeBron can’t save you now": NBA fans lose it as Cooper Flagg seemingly trash talks LeBron James' son Bronny James

The highly anticipated NBA Summer League showdown between Cooper Flagg and Bronny James lived up to the hype on Thursday. While Flagg made his debut for the Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James’ son suited up for his third Summer League appearance of the year. The two rising stars went head-to-head, guarding each other and even exchanging words throughout the game.
A viral clip circulating on social media captured a moment where Flagg appeared to chirp at Bronny during an inbound play with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter. The Mavericks’ No. 1 pick backed up his talk by calmly catching the inbound pass and draining a smooth jumper over the Lakers guard.
The video quickly set the internet ablaze, with fans flooding social media with candid and hilarious reactions to the alleged trash talk between Cooper Flagg and LeBron James' son, Bronny James.
Cooper Flagg and Bronny James go at each other in Summer League
The Dallas Mavericks edged out the Los Angeles Lakers 87-85 in an entertaining NBA Summer League showdown that delivered on all expectations. The tone was set early when Bronny James hit back-to-back jumpers over Cooper Flagg, quickly racking up five points and igniting the matchup.
From that point on, the two young stars embraced the spotlight, frequently guarding each other and trading buckets and misses in a highly competitive back-and-forth that thrilled fans. Their one-on-one moments added extra drama to an already exciting contest.
Despite the intensity, neither Flagg nor Bronny had an efficient night shooting. Flagg, making his Mavericks debut, went 5-for-21 from the field and finished with 10 points in 32 minutes. Bronny, in his third Summer League appearance, shot 2-for-8 and recorded eight points in 21 minutes.
