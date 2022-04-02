"LeBron couldn't close a car door; no clutch gene!" - Skip Bayless berates LeBron James for airballing clutch 3-pointer for LA Lakers in New Orleans Pelicans loss

Skip Bayless has lambasted LeBron James for his inability to deliver in the clutch in the LA Lakers' 114-111 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The four-time NBA champion missed a three-pointer that could have helped the Lakers draw level on the night. Despite the miss, "King James" scored 38 points on a staggering 56.5 % shooting.

The Lakers looked extremely solid till the third quarter, but their fourth quarter woes continued as they let the Pelicans take control of the game. Avery Bradley nailed a clutch three to narrow the Pelicans' lead down to a single point.

However, CJ McCollum went to the free-throw line and made it a three-point game with nine seconds left to play. James got the ball and faked a shot a few times. He caught Larry Nance Jr. and Herbert Jones mid-air. However, with time running out, he took a hasty shot that he air-balled.

Bayless, a renowned James' critic, tweeted after James' missed shot:

"LORD HAVE MERCY: LeBron ends the Lakers' biggest game of the year with an air ball. LeBron fails to close yet another game begging to be closed. LeBron couldn't close a car door. No clutch gene."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless LORD HAVE MERCY: LeBron ends the Lakers' biggest game of the year with an air ball. LeBron fails to close yet another game begging to be closed. LeBron couldn't close a car door. No clutch gene. LORD HAVE MERCY: LeBron ends the Lakers' biggest game of the year with an air ball. LeBron fails to close yet another game begging to be closed. LeBron couldn't close a car door. No clutch gene.

Bayless' tweet was not unexpected, as the 70-year-old is often very active when the LA Lakers are in action. With the Purple and Gold struggling this season, Bayless has gotten many chances to fire shots at James.

Although James never pays heed to these comments, his miss could prove to be costly for the team's rapidly dwindling postseason aspirations. The 31-46 Lakers are down in 11th place in the West, and their tough schedule means they could fall short of a play-in place.

Can LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead LA Lakers to play-in tournament?

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers

The Lakers' loss to the Pelicans means they are one game behind the San Antonio Spurs (32-45). With five games left in their regular season, the Lakers need to fire on all cylinders to make the play-in tournament.

The Purple and Gold have opponents like the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors awaiting them in the next few games. It's going to be a tough stretch, but with LeBron James and Anthony Davis back, the Lakers will fancy their chances of making the postseason.

James is averaging 30.3 PPG and is leading the race for the scoring title. He has been the Lakers' only ray of hope, and with him, the offense functions a lot better. Anthony Davis, meanwhile, has played only 38 games this season, as injuries have kept him out of action.

The Davis and James duo have previously helped the team to the championship in 2020, but this season has been a poor one for the team.

Davis and LeBron James have played less than 25 games together. With both of them available for the final few games, though, the Lakers feel confident of making the postseason. However, they have their task cut out against tough opponents.

Edited by Bhargav