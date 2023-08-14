“LeBron completely ignored her”: Stephen A. Smith says his sister can’t stand LeBron James after autograph snub

Stephen A. Smith has had tremendous respect and love for LeBron James, but the same can't be said about his sister Carmen Smith. The TV analyst revealed an incident during an appearance on NBA player Paul George's podcast, "The Podcast P Show," which led to his sister disliking the four-time MVP.

The incident dates back to the Indiana Pacers Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the 2013 conference finals. Carmen desperately wanted James' autograph, but he ignored the request, which according to Stephen A., upset her. Here's what Smith said:

"My sister's standing by the steps where the television sets and holding on. And she wanted an autograph from LeBron. LeBron completely ignored her. And she's looking at him, trying to get his attention, he completely ignored her. And she couldn't stand him ever since."

LeBron James has always been atop the popularity index since his NBA debut. Sometimes he can't attend to everyone, especially his fans. The Heat had won that grueling series, with LeBron producing a game-winning 32 points and eight rebounds, so he was a wanted man, with the media awaiting to hear from him after the game.

Carmen Smith, who eagerly waited for LeBron, was in the right place but at the wrong time. However, that incident seems to have left her annoyed with the "King" for good.

Stephen A. Smith says he always defends LeBron James when talking to his sister Carmen

Being in the NBA media business for decades, Stephen A. Smith knows what superstars like LeBron James go through. It would've been easy for him to hold a grudge against the Heat superstar for ignoring his sister, but Smith realizes James can't grant every fan's wishes. Smith even defends the LA Lakers supertsar when discussing him with his sister. Here's what Smith said on Paul George's podcast:

"I always defend LeBron. My god, he's one of the biggest, if not the biggest, in the world. He's bombarded with requests all the time ... He can't say yes to everybody, Carmen."

LeBron James is arguably still the most popular player in the NBA. The Lakers star draws attention more than any other player, whether with his presence, social media or public appearances.

He's tried his best to accept everyone's requests, but the Lakers star leads a busy life even when he's not playing. James owns several businesses and does not have many people he can offer time to frequently.

Stephen A. Smith is a renowned personality himself with solid league connections. Smith not approaching LeBron about his sister's autograph snub is a testament to that.

