"LeBron cooking the league with this weakass move": Fans are loving Lakers superstar use his primary weapon for first bucket

LeBron James just made his NBA preseason debut and he looks good to go for his 21st season in the league. The four-time champion is now in Las Vegas as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets at the T-Mobile Arena and he is putting on a good show.

At the 39-second mark of the first quarter, the 38-year-old athlete was already hot dropping a long bomb on top of the key right between the logo and 3-point line:

"Another year of LeBron cooking the league with his weakass move," said a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

James has been known to move away from the basket to prolong his legs. Some say that this adjustment is to back away from the contact inside the paint which some fans branded as weak:

As the league becomes more of a 3-point shooting affair, some fans even see that this will help prolong James' career beyond his 40s:

In 20 years, James has amassed a huge following and his loyal fans just want to see him play basketball more no matter if it is just shooting outside:

Lakers spend their off-season retooling around LeBron James and Anthony Davis

It was quite an underwhelming off-season for the Los Angeles Lakers as they didn't aim for a third superstar to join the team. Instead, they refined the pieces around LeBron James and Anthony Davis for them to create depth in all positions.

Gabe Vincent came from the Miami Heat and he is expected to provide spacing and be the starting two or back-up point guard. Taurean Prince was also added to the mix as he also brings a good attitude inside the locker room and is a reliable player at the three position.

Considered to be the biggest boost by some was adding Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes, as both players add depth to the big man rotation. Since Davis wanted to play four as much as possible, Wood and Hayes could hold the fort for the LA Lakers. This also creates a good chance to rest Davis and still be competitive with the two big-man additions.