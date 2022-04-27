“LeBron, to this day, still has 2011 hung around his neck” - Nick Wright believes the media created false standards to tear down LeBron James, says no player can live up to those standards

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has had a number of impressive playoff performances throughout his NBA career. There's no denying that he has taken his game to another level when it comes to playing on the biggest stage.

When some of the top players in the NBA reach the playoffs, basketball fans and analysts expect them to perform well since the stakes are at their highest. However, when those players struggle, it becomes a storyline that gets plenty of attention in the media.

After Kevin Durant's disappointing performance for the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round of the playoffs, many were quick to critique the talented forward.

In an episode of "What's Wright with Nick Wright," sports analyst Nick Wright claimed that the media has created false standards for James. He added that any player would fail to live up to those expectations.

Wright said:

"Every great player is going to fail to live up to the false standard that was created for LeBron. And this is the problem the media is going to have, ALL their favorites will fail."

Wright highlighted how LeBron James has had plenty of impressive performances throughout his career. However, his one disappointing series in the 2011 playoffs remains a blot on his record.

In the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, James averaged a career-low 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field.

Wright said James' performance in the series still hangs around his neck to this day:

“LeBron, to this day, still has 2011 hung around his neck”

LeBron James is looking to get the LA Lakers back on track

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James

It was a disappointing year for LeBron James and the LA Lakers after coming into the 2021-22 NBA season with such high aspirations.

The team finished the season with an overall record of 33-49, finishing 11th in the Western Conference.

Despite dealing with a number of lingering injuries, James put in decent performances throughout the season.

He posted averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season while shooting 52.4% from the field.

LeBron James @KingJames I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

Heading into the offseason, no team in the NBA will generate as much attention across the league as the LA Lakers. With a veteran roster that needs a complete overhaul, the team is expected to be one of the most active this summer.

Fans will be watching anxiously to see what moves could be in store for the Lakers as they hope to get back on track.

