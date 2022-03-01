"LeBron is definitely going to be involved in that" - Bill Simmons claims LeBron James could be involved in buying a Vegas-based NBA team

LeBron James is not only a basketball superstar, but also a successful entrepreneur. James has been involved in the entertainment industry, food and liquor businesses, and sports ownership. With his career coming to a close in a few years, there's a remote possibility that he'll be a future NBA team owner.

According to Bill Simmons of The Ringer, the NBA will have two additional expansion teams in the coming years. The two new franchises will reportedly be based in Seattle and Las Vegas. Simmons added that James might get involved in the ownership of a future Las Vegas NBA team.

"I have some intel. I think the league is gonna expand to Vegas and to Seattle. And I think the leading contender to get that Vegas team is gonna be the Fenway Sports Group, that you know. That they have Liverpool. They bought the Penguins. They've been circling NBA teams for a while," Simmons said.

"I think there's a feeling, like there's two more teams coming, wait for the two teams. And I think they're gonna be really, really, really, really focused on having minority representation with the two ownership groups, however that happens. And LeBron is definitely going to be involved in that," Simmons added.

LeBron James made a small investment in Fenway Sports Group in 2011 before becoming an official partner last year. "The King" is a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool F.C., among others. With FSG looking to buy an NBA team in the future, there's no better representative to have than LeBron himself.

LeBron James revealed he wants to be an NBA team owner last year

LeBron James has idolized Michael Jordan ever since he was a child growing up in Cleveland. James wore the number 23 as an homage to Jordan, ultimately becoming the next greatest player ever. With his NBA legacy all but cemented, LeBron's next step to greatness is owning an NBA team like Mike.

In a postgame interview last season, James was asked about the possibility of owning an NBA team after he helped Renee Montgomery buy the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. The four-time NBA champion revealed that one of his goals is to be an owner after his career is over.

"I've always said that my goal was to own a team, own an NBA team. I've got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent. I also know how to run a business as well and so that is my goal. My goal is own an NBA franchise. It'll be sooner than later," James said.

Once LeBron James becomes the owner or part-owner of an NBA team, he won't be the first to do it. Michael Jordan is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, while Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill own a stake with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks, respectively.

