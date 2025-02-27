"Lebron definitely knew": Lakers fans up in arms as Anthony Davis strongly denies claims that no one knew about his trade

Anthony Davis on Wednesday firmly rejected claims that no one knew about the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Dallas Mavericks. Davis, who won an NBA championship with LeBron James in 2020, emphasized that he was shocked when he learned the Lakers had traded him for Luka Doncic.

"Everybody’s saying nobody knew and all this other sh*t. I just don’t believe it," Davis told the Los Angeles Times. "But, hey man, I’m past that. I’m ready to move forward with Dallas, try to get a championship there with these guys.

Lakers fans were buzzing as soon as Anthony Davis' comments about the trade surfaced. Fans shared candid reactions and speculated on who might have known about the deal. Many netizens didn’t hesitate to mention LeBron James and coach JJ Redick in their discussions.

"Lebron definitely knew," a fan commented.

"Who does he think knew about it? I’d say maybe JJ is one of them," commented another fan.

"Interesting. I wonder who he think knew? Rich & LeBron? Adam Silver? The deep state? All possible," a fan wrote.

"I don’t either. I think LeBron knew for sure," wrote another fan.

"Both coaches had knowledge about the trade I’m sold on that. As far as other players and agents, nah," a fan said.

"Probably Lebron JJ and the ownership, there is no way a Trade goes through without the Higher ups knowing it," said another fan.

Anthony Davis links up with LeBron James

Anthony Davis returned to the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday for the Dallas Mavericks' road game against the Lakers. Although Davis didn’t participate in the game due to a left abductor strain, he was seen chatting with LeBron James on the sidelines.

After the game, Davis and LeBron met up once again, with a picture of the two going viral on social media. Agent Rich Paul was also present and the trio appeared in high spirits in the photo that quickly gained attention online.

