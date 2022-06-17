“LeBron didn’t need a co-star, he needed an alpha” - Skip Bayless questions if “semi-retired” 8x All-Star cares about basketball anymore, says it’s Kyrie Irving-esque

Many believe Kyrie Irving lost interest in basketball after winning a championship with LeBron James in 2016. Sports commentator Skip Bayless has echoed that thought, making it about Anthony Davis this time.

A video of Davis saying he had not picked up a basketball since April 5 sent the NBA community into a frenzy. His commitment has been questioned for a while based on how he has played, and fans think he is no longer interested in competing.

The "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" crew reacted to James' subsequent Instagram post regarding Davis. As LBJ anticipates the return of The Brow, Bayless thinks Davis is not as passionate about basketball as he once was.

"Well, he used to be 'HIM,' but he ain't anymore," Bayless said. "It's been a while since we saw 'HIM.' And yet LeBron handpicked 'HIM' out of New Orleans. He got him out of there because he's a Klutch (Sports Management) client, and (agent) Rich Paul worked his magic, and up and out of New Orleans came Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

"And it worked. It worked one time. And sort of Kyrie-esque, that Kyrie got his ring and then Kyrie – I don't think he's passionate – I think it waned. I don't think he really cares that much about basketball anymore, and I could suggest the same thing is operating under the surface for Anthony Davis.

"He got a ring (in 2020). He was instrumental in the winning of that ring, and he knows it and the world knows it. And it's starting to feel a little semi-retired for Anthony Davis. Where does he play with his knickknack injuries? Does he try to come back as soon as he can? Or does he wait? Does he linger? Cause the injury seem to linger?

"Maybe he's just one of those guys who just stays nicked. It's never hurt hurt; it's just nicked. There's always something going on with it. And it completely undercuts his value, because he's just not available enough for LeBron at this stage and age to help LeBron.

"He needs a co-star. In fact, last year, going into the year, you thought LeBron didn't need a co-star; he needed an alpha. He needed a one. He needed somebody to rise above and take the team over so that LeBron could go along for the ride a little more than he has in the past."

The LA Lakers duo has one final season together. James' contract will end next season, and he has expressed his desire to play with any team that signs his son, Bronny (no earlier than 2024).

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving played only three seasons together

Kyrie Irving, left, of the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James #23

James and Irving formed an incredible duo, reaching the NBA Finals in their three seasons together. There is a chance they could have won more championships if they stuck together for longer.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife “CLEVELAND, THIS IS FOR YOU!”



Four years ago today

LeBron’s Block

Kyrie’s Shot

The 3-1 Comeback

A Cavs Championship



“CLEVELAND, THIS IS FOR YOU!” Four years ago todayLeBron’s BlockKyrie’s ShotThe 3-1 Comeback A Cavs Championship https://t.co/0MTSIyrQ5u

In their three NBA Finals appearance, they completed an awe-inspiring 3-1 comeback in 2016 while losing in 2015 and 2017. All three finals were against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Davis and James have played three seasons together so far. Although they have not been as dominating, they are one of the best duos in the league.

The Lakers will be looking to contend for the title in 2023, and a lot will be riding on both players. Pundits have suggested a James-Irving reunion, but that seems highly unlikely.

