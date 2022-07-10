“LeBron especially was ahead of the curve, and a man shaping his time with this move” - Brian Windhorst says LeBron James’ ‘The Decision’ has shaped the last 12 years of the NBA and has determined championships

At one point in his career, LeBron James was the most hated player in the entire NBA. Back in 2010, when his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers ended, the superstar decided to join the Miami Heat.

This wouldn't have been as big of a deal if the Heat had no superstar of their own. What made LeBron's decision controversial was the fact that he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, two amazing players, in Miami.

Brian Windhorst, who has closely followed LeBron James throughout his entire career, believes James' decision has shaped the entire league.

"The Decision process, which was creating a superteam with three guys coming together to align their free agencies, align their representation, and throw their weight around has aged incredibly," Windhorst said. "This is now common practice in the NBA. It's shaped the last 12 years."

While the Miami Heat were not the first superteam in the history of the league, they were unique because of how the team was built.

LeBron James received a lot of hate after this move, especially since he had a television show called "The Decision." The show aired James' free agency decision, which would later change the entire league.

LeBron James' decision has influenced other players

James and his Heat squad failed to win a championship in their first year together as the Dallas Mavericks beat them in the NBA Finals. However, they ended up winning two championships in four years, which is very impressive.

Windhorst regards the summer of 2010 as a league-changing event.

"The concept of star players coming together and trying to force their way together has shaped the way the NBA has played out and determined champions and will continue to determine champions," said the NBA analyst. "LeBron was ahead of the curve and a man shaping his time with this move."

LeBron James ended up leaving the Heat and returning to his Cleveland Cavaliers, where he won the first-ever championship for the team.

However, he got a taste of his own medicine as he lost twice against the Golden State Warriors and their superteam with Kevin Durant.

Miami Heat had a successful run with LeBron James

Despite losing twice in four years, LeBron James' tenure with the Miami Heat is considered a success. Zach Lowe has pointed this out and compared it to newer super teams:

"You look at the drama, the melodrama, the chaos of all these super teams. I think what the Heat did, making four straight finals and winning two titles, has actually aged quite well."

The NBA analyst brought up the Brooklyn Nets and their superteam, which is falling apart. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will, most likely, be traded this summer, ending another chaotic superteam story.

Commanther Bill @Commanthers Lebron James changed the free agency dynamics of the NBA with a single statement. Now Kevin Durant is making noise. Players are taking over. Lebron James changed the free agency dynamics of the NBA with a single statement. Now Kevin Durant is making noise. Players are taking over. https://t.co/TVhzdcXx1F

Lowe believes that it's all about player empowerment. He believes Kevin Durant is trying to "flex his muscles" and make a decision on his own behalf.

