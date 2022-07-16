Create
Notifications

"LeBron can't even play in the Drew League without a superteam", "This ni**a bored at this point", "He gone drawl on them ni**as" - Fans lose it as reports of LeBron James playing in Drew League emerge

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
Arhaan Raje
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Jul 16, 2022 07:26 PM IST

Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes broke the internet after reporting that LeBron James will make his comeback in the Drew League after 12 years on Saturday (July 16th).

"LeBron James is expected to play in the @DrewLeague on Saturday for the first time since 2011, a source tells @YahooSports," reported Haynes.
LeBron James is expected to play in the @DrewLeague on Saturday for the first time since 2011, a source tells @YahooSports.

The Drew League is a pro-am basketball league held in Los Angeles, California every summer. Several NBA players have participated in Drew League games. LeBron James last played in the Drew League in 2011 during the NBA lockout, when plenty of NBA players took part in the tournament.

LeBron dominated in his first appearance back then, dropping 33 points, seven rebounds and ten assists. He sent fans into a frenzy back then, and that seems to be the case again.

James entered the offseason early after the LA Lakers failed to make the playoffs. Fans haven't seen the four-time NBA MVP in action in almost three months. LBJ's supporters were eccentric after learning about LBJ's desire to play in Saturday's Drew League game.

Here are some of the best reactions:

I need Westbrook to show up to the Drew League and play opposite Lebron so we just have full on chaos and disorder.
@LegionHoops @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/CE2om9ATlc
@terron_francis @LegionHoops @ChrisBHaynes more like https://t.co/cSeAJgF94K
Someone said Whoever score on Bron gone be posting da clip till Dey die 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 twitter.com/legionhoops/st…
Lmaoo LeBron got tired of watching these youngsters in the Summer League without being able to hoop twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes/s…
Whaaa That mf finna be nuts @YPND0L0 twitter.com/chrisbhaynes/s…
Lebron finna shut down the drew league fs
@ChrisBHaynes @DrewLeague @YahooSports LeBron in the drew league https://t.co/OAmNOoOo8y
LeBron playing in the Drew League for the first time since 2011. credit: @Hoopmixtape https://t.co/ucXNoMOuMO
LeBron in the Drew League tomorrow https://t.co/L6bkfYwruA
Russ fired his agent?Lakers front office in chokehold?Lebron playin in drew league?Love it https://t.co/VkQ30ulqMD
Lmao RIP to the Poor soul who is going to be guarding Lebron Tomorrow in the Drew League
@TheHoopCentral @ChrisBHaynes I’d love to see Westbrook pull up and run against LeBron in the Drew League, let’s make that happen @russwest44… Enough saaid
That video of Bron hooping them boys up is gonna be a whole movie. twitter.com/thehoopcentral…
Skip gone be on undisputed talkin about how this ruins lebrons legacy on monday 😭😭😭 twitter.com/thehoopcentral…
@TheHoopCentral @ChrisBHaynes Lebron is playing in the Drew LeagueKyrie's nickname is Uncle DrewKYRIE IS GETTING TRADED TO LA https://t.co/xQ1aBdN8IR
@TheHoopCentral @ChrisBHaynes but he wont do the dunk contest
@TheHoopCentral @ChrisBHaynes LEGOAT PLAYS BASKETBALL ON SATURDAY https://t.co/JVsNP6QVXK
@TheHoopCentral @ChrisBHaynes Lebron putting up 50pts https://t.co/x0FFEfHyNN
@TheHoopCentral @ChrisBHaynes LeBron boutta lead his team to the finals
This nigga bored at this point twitter.com/thehoopcentral…

DeMar DeRozan to join LeBron James at Drew League

DeMar DeRozan and LeBron at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game
DeMar DeRozan and LeBron at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan has confirmed that he will be taking to the court in Drew League alongside LeBron James. The California native posted a cryptic tweet, which sent fans into a frenzy. Here's the embed:

👑xDbo Drew league tomorrow 👀

DeRozan could've been an LA Lakers player last season. He was on the team's radar and had conversations with James. Instead, the Lakers opted to trade for Russell Westbrook, giving up their best assets.

Also Read Story Continues below

A season later, the Lakers will be regretting their decision to let go of the opportunity to land DeRozan. The forward earned All-Star honors on the back of his MVP-caliber year. He helped the Bulls return to the playoffs. Meanwhile, James and the LA Lakers finished the campaign with a 33-49 record, failing to make the playoffs and the play-in tournament.

LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan would form a terrific duo. James' playmaking with DeRozan scoring will be a delight to watch. Lakers fans may not witness it with DeRozan in a Lakers jersey, but the Drew League presents an opportunity for them to see what their pairing could look like.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...