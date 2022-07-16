"LeBron can't even play in the Drew League without a superteam", "This ni**a bored at this point", "He gone drawl on them ni**as" - Fans lose it as reports of LeBron James playing in Drew League emerge

Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes broke the internet after reporting that LeBron James will make his comeback in the Drew League after 12 years on Saturday (July 16th).
"LeBron James is expected to play in the @DrewLeague on Saturday for the first time since 2011, a source tells @YahooSports," reported Haynes.
The Drew League is a pro-am basketball league held in Los Angeles, California every summer. Several NBA players have participated in Drew League games. LeBron James last played in the Drew League in 2011 during the NBA lockout, when plenty of NBA players took part in the tournament.
LeBron dominated in his first appearance back then, dropping 33 points, seven rebounds and ten assists. He sent fans into a frenzy back then, and that seems to be the case again.
James entered the offseason early after the LA Lakers failed to make the playoffs. Fans haven't seen the four-time NBA MVP in action in almost three months. LBJ's supporters were eccentric after learning about LBJ's desire to play in Saturday's Drew League game.
Here are some of the best reactions:
DeMar DeRozan to join LeBron James at Drew League
Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan has confirmed that he will be taking to the court in Drew League alongside LeBron James. The California native posted a cryptic tweet, which sent fans into a frenzy. Here's the embed:
DeRozan could've been an LA Lakers player last season. He was on the team's radar and had conversations with James. Instead, the Lakers opted to trade for Russell Westbrook, giving up their best assets.
A season later, the Lakers will be regretting their decision to let go of the opportunity to land DeRozan. The forward earned All-Star honors on the back of his MVP-caliber year. He helped the Bulls return to the playoffs. Meanwhile, James and the LA Lakers finished the campaign with a 33-49 record, failing to make the playoffs and the play-in tournament.
LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan would form a terrific duo. James' playmaking with DeRozan scoring will be a delight to watch. Lakers fans may not witness it with DeRozan in a Lakers jersey, but the Drew League presents an opportunity for them to see what their pairing could look like.