"LeBron gonna take a minimum from Denver": NBA fans explode as LeBron James and Nikola Jokic's agent publicly meet amid trade buzz

LeBron James and Nikola Jokic's agent sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy after linking up on Saturday in Europe. Jokic's agent, Miško Ražnatović, posted a picture of himself, James, and his business associate, Maverick Carter, on a boat in Saint-Tropez, France.He announced their meet-up just a couple of hours before a massive report from insider Marc Stein claimed that the Lakers &quot;prefer&quot; James leaving the team in 2026. With the four-time MVP's future unclear, any links between him and rival teams will be under a microscope.The message on Ražnatović's Instagram, coupled with the report about James' 2026 destiny, sparked a wildfire among NBA fans online. Many speculated that James would go to Denver in 2026. Here are some reactions:Andrew Ket @BuffKret2407LINKLeBron gonna take a minimum from Denver LakeShowYowYow @LakeShowyowyowLINKMaybe lebron is going to denver in 2026♟ not checkers @Teddy__grahamzLINKHe’s putting the pressure for the lakers to trade him and the narrative will be “lakers trade legend” and not what it should really be “bron wants out cause he knows the west bout to be a gauntlet”….East is the easiest way to the finals with all the injuriesMeanwhile, others thought James was recruiting Jokic to the Lakers. One fan wrote:Kranky @KrankySymoLINK👀is Serbian Demon coming home? Nuggets would be mad to give up that machine..LakeShowERA @LakeShowERALINKY'all thinking this Bron leaving lmaoo.. Jokic a Laker 😭😭The potential reason behind LeBron James linking up with Nikola Jokic's agentLeBron James and Nikola Jokic's agent, Miško Ražnatović, linking up may have very little to do with his free agency a year from now. One of the more likely reasons behind their public meet-up would be Mavericks Carter's reported plan to form an international league.According to a Jan. 17 report from insider Shams Charania, Carter had been raising $5 billion to pursue this plan.&quot;Maverick Carter, LeBron James' business manager, has been enlisted as an adviser by a group of investors seeking to raise $5 billion to form an international basketball league that would serve as a rival to the NBA, sources told ESPN, confirming a story first reported Thursday by Bloomberg,&quot; Charania wrote.He added:&quot;The group -- which includes multiple private equity funds -- is looking to form a league consisting of six men's teams and six women's teams, playing games around the world, sources told ESPN.&quot;According to SiriusXM NBA Radio host Rob Pereze, Ražnatović, the founder of BeoBasket agency, is an agent for almost half the EuroLeague.His connections might be critical for James and his business associate Carter, to ramp up their process of starting the international league that will require significant support from Europe.