"LeBron got his 4th and final ring compliments of Steph" - Skip Bayless' venomous tweet about LeBron James and Steph Curry after All-Star game

Steph Curry and LeBron James had historic nights during Team LeBron's 163-160 win over Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. However, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless did not seem to celebrate the duo's success as much, though.

He took to Twitter, crediting one of James' championship wins to Curry's no-show in Games 5, 6 and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Here's what Bayless tweeted:

"As you just witnessed, nobody can get as hot in regular-season games and especially All-Star Games as Steph Curry can. And no superstar can go colder in big playoff games than Steph - see Games 5/6/7 vs Cavs in 2016 Finals. LeBron got his 4th and final ring compliments of Steph."

Steph Curry shot an NBA-record 16 3-pointers, scoring 50 points on Sunday night, winning the All-Star game MVP honors for his efforts. Members of Team Durant were forced to deploy double-teams against Curry towards the end as he just couldn't stop converting shots.

Nevertheless, LeBron James took over and made the game-winning shot to help his team reach the target score of 163 ahead of their opponents. The game was tied at 160 points apiece on the last possession of the match.

LeBron James goes 5-0 as All-Star game captain, thanks to Steph Curry's 50-point effort

The NBA decided to bring in a few changes to the All-Star game about five years ago. Since 2018, the league hasn't followed the traditional East vs West format. The new format has two leading vote-getters from both conferences elected as the captains, who draft teams from a pool that features the other All-Stars.

LeBron James has been one of the captains for five straight seasons. He went against Steph Curry's team in 2018, Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2019 and 2020 and Kevin Durant in 2021 and 2022. James has won all five games.

Curry played an important role in extending James' perfect winning record as an All-Star captain in Cleveland this year. His 50-point performance was much-needed, as Team Durant, despite the absence of captain Kevin Durant, gave LeBron James' team a tough fight.

The game went right down to the wire, with Team LeBron winning the first quarter, Team Durant claiming the second, and both teams splitting the third.

Joel Embiid was in terrific touch for Team Durant, as he bagged 36 points and ten rebounds. Team LeBron needed a response, and it came from Curry, who took charge and kept his team in the game, knocking down 16 triples.

