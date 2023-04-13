"LeBron held him back" - NBA fans are stunned as Patrick Beverley remains unbeaten in play-in history 

Patrick Beverley remains undefeated in play-in tournaments after the Chicago Bulls knocked the Toronto Raptors out on Wednesday night. With a 109-105 victory, the Bulls advanced and will now prepare to face the Miami Heat for the 8th seed on Friday. Zach LaVine came up big for Chicago, leading the team with 39 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Thanks to LaVine's efforts, Patrick Beverley is still undefeated in the play-in tournament. He last featured in the tournament when he was still playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. The Wolves' play-in victory became one of the biggest memes on the internet today. This is mainly because of the way Pat Bev celebrated his triumphant moment that day.

Obviously, NBA fans on social media haven't forgotten about Beverley's legendary history with the tournament. With that in mind, they are hilariously showing their love for "Play-In Pat Bev":

@russgoat4 tweeted: "lebron held him back"

Patrick Beverley's undefeated play-in streak has NBA fans trolling him on social media

Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors

Patrick Beverley's undefeated play-in streak is still alive after the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors. As impressive as that sounds, Beverley himself didn't do anything significant on Wednesday night. While he was able to come up with a couple of defensive stops, Pat Bev only added three points, three rebounds and one assist on the night.

NBA fans are now trolling Beverley on social media for remaining undefeated despite not doing much in the game.

Here's what some of the fans had to say:

@DyLakers2 tweeted: "Yea man pat Bev's 3 points on 5 shots were super important for the bulls tonight"

@GodlLotus tweeted: "when bulls beats heat and Beverley wins MVP"

@RJBarrettEra2 tweeted: "Play-In Pat"

@kureignar6 tweeted: "MJ in play in : 0-0. Patrick Beverly 2-0. He's already better than jorgambling"

@noahStump tweeted: "He is not good at basketball. Please stop giving him a platform, he’s unbearable to watch. He’s not even a good defender, he just gets away with more fouls than others cus of “passion”"

@Lordlacko1 tweeted: "Greatest play-in player"

@kolumvia09 tweeted: "He got two play in Rings"

@itsrhamondre tweeted: "Relevant meme is relevant"

