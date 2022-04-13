"LeBron, I'm begging you. Please, come on the show" - Charles Barkley invites LeBron James to appear on 'Inside the NBA' 

LeBron James is already on vacation after the LA Lakers did not qualify for the playoffs this season. James had an amazing season despite being limited to just 56 games due to various injuries. But with James and the Lakers in Cancun, Charles Barkley wants him on Inside the NBA.

On the most recent episode of Inside the NBA on TNT, Barkley pleaded with LeBron to make an appearance on their show. Sir Charles pointed out that the Lakers are already done, so it's not a bad idea to bring "The King" on Inside the NBA for a night or two.

"LeBron, I'm begging you. Please, come on the show. We got nothing to do right now... Come on for two nights. LeBron, Chuck is begging you come on 'Inside' two nights. Ain't like you got nothing do," Barkley said.

Kenny Smith responded by saying that LeBron James will likely do it for one night because he already has a "billion dollars." And in classic Chuck fashion, he had to take a shot at LeBron and the LA Lakers' aging superstars towards the end of the segment.

"You do have something to do. You gotta drive a couple of them guys back to the old folks home," Barkley said.

Barkley has called the Lakers out ever since the start of the season. He even went as far as calling their roster a bunch of "old a** geezers." Chuck was not wrong as the Lakers were the oldest team in the NBA this season, with an average roster age of 30.0. They are almost two years older than the Brooklyn Nets, who are at 28.1.

LeBron James would fit right in with the crew of 'Inside the NBA'

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Inside the NBA has been on television since November 9th, 1989, with Ernie Johnson being a host since 1990. Kenny "The Jet" Smith made his debut in 1998, while Charles Barkley joined two years later. Shaquille O'Neal was the last to join in 2011 after his retirement.

The show is considered by many to be one of the greatest basketball shows in history. Throughout its history, Inside the NBA has produced a lot of memorable, hilarious, and legendary moments. But would LeBron James fit in with the crew if he joins in?

"The King" would fit perfectly with the Inside the NBA crew because of his high basketball IQ. LeBron will provide great analysis on games and players, while he's capable of being funny given the right timing. One example is this season's NBA All-Star Draft, when James provided a couple of assists to Charles Barkley's sense of humor.

Barkley commented on the fact that Kevin Durant could end up drafting former teammate James Harden. LeBron would end up with Harden, but had to ask the crew if he was healthy.

"He got traded. He's healthy now," Barkley replied.

The comment elicited laughter as James had to cover his face with a clipboard. Durant, who was trying he best to be serious due to the situation, could not hold back his smile anymore. It was one of the best TV moments of the NBA this season.

