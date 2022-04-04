"LeBron should initiate or atleast start considering a trade to Clippers" - NBA analyst proposes a bold trade involving LeBron James to Clippers with Kawhi and PG going the other way

The ongoing tussle between the Lakers and success is almost seen as comical by the rest of the NBA as this Lakers team is beyond even LeBron James' saving efforts, who has a reputation for single-handedly taking mid-tier rosters to the promised land.

With four players from the 75th anniversary team, two regular-season MVPs, two players with DPOY honors and several players with multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections, the Los Angeles Lakers see themselves in 11th place in the Western Conference, 16 games below .500.

Kevin Wildes, on FOX Sports' "First Things First," made some remarks about what LeBron should look to do this off-season:

"I think that the answer to the Lakers' roster is that LeBron leaves, totally...but there's two teams in LA, and I think LeBron should initiate, or at least start considering, a trade to the Clippers, for either Paul George or Kawhi"

Wildes also talked about the liability of Westbrook's contract:

"The Lakers' roster is not a season away, and I think Russ' (Russell Westbrook) contract is an albatross, and you're not going to be able to just trade Russ out for three young, defensive players on the cheap"

He further made remarks about why going to the Clippers is a good move, besides just being reunited with Tyronn Lue, who LeBron won a championship with:

"The roster is better, the Clippers are going to make the playoffs, even though we haven't seen Kawhi, we don't see the Clippers doing press-conferences like 'If only Kawhi was here, if only we had Paul George..' and that is a testament to better roster construction"

LeBron James' moves in the post-season are anyone's guess, but we can be sure that wherever he goes, he would like to be the primary scorer as he closes in on the all-time scoring record.

Will LeBron James retire as a Laker?

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James' statements about him not finishing his career as a Laker over the All-Star weekend a couple of months ago ruffled a lot of feathers, and questions surrounding where he would end up in a few years started popping up.

His statements about him coming back to play with the Cavaliers and that he would like to play with Bronny James now hold more weight, with a severely underperforming Lakers franchise.

“The door’s not closed on that...I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- LeBron



(Via “My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”- LeBron(Via theathletic.com/3138844/2022/0… “My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”- LeBron 👀(Via theathletic.com/3138844/2022/0…) https://t.co/3LmPraIrE4

The Lakers are 31-47, headed for an early exit this season.

Edited by Arnav