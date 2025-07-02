"LEBRON IS GOING TO THE KNICKS?!": Fans explode over New York hiring Mike Brown as head coach in stunning offseason move

After a lengthy search for their new head coach, the New York Knicks hired Mike Brown to be their next tactician. He replaced Tom Thibodeau, who helped the Knicks reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season for the first time in 25 years.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on Wednesday, saying that the Knicks president Leon Rose had a thorough selection process before coming down to just one man.

With the Knicks' newest hiring, some fans speculated that it is the first domino to fall in New York's offseason moves. Some even connected Brown's hiring to the team getting superstar LeBron James, who was a former player of Brown late in the 2000s with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"LEBRON IS GOING TO THE KNICKS?!?!?!" one fan said.

ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ @FeelLikeDrew LINK Not bad but is he really a better coach than Thibs?

Real Sturdy 🧠👁✊🏽 @KingSmoove009 LINK Bron to the knicks

Meanwhile, others expressed their thoughts about Brown’s addition, saying that he would make great use of the current Knicks core bannered by Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Sea @destroynectar LINK Mike Brown would actually make the Knicks have an elite offense and now he has the pieces for an elite defense

Nico @elitetakes_ LINK If you wanted a coach that preaches ball movement more than Thibs, this is an understandable choice

MJ @mj_italia_ LINK Tell me why this is a bad move

Brown last coached for the Sacramento Kings but was unceremoniously fired from the team late in the regular season after struggling to stay in the playoff race. Despite the bitter exit, Brown was regarded as the only coach to give the Kings their first playoff berth since 2006 after making it to the 2023 postseason.

In that same year, he was named NBA Coach of the Year for the second time in his career, following his first nod in 2009, when he was still with the Cavaliers.

He also had stints as head coach with the LA Lakers, before becoming an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2022, helping them reach dynasty status with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

While the deal has yet to be finalized, Brown is already expected to be the 32nd head coach of the Knicks, whose franchise has yet to win an NBA title since 1973.

Looking back when Mike Brown gets love from LeBron James for being one of his first NBA head coach

LeBron James has been vocal in his admiration for Mike Brown after their five-year connection during their time in Cleveland.

During the 2012 season, James lauded Brown for his defensive mindset, which was instilled in his teams, while expressing his respect for the longtime NBA head coach.

“Mike Brown is a great coach…It just started with his defensive concepts. He brought in a defensive mindset that we didn’t have. … We were competitive year after year because of him and his coaching staff,” he said.

“I respect him and I’m grateful to have him as a coach throughout the years that I had him. He definitely helped me to become who I am today,” James added.

That caliber is what Brown will carry to the Knicks once he finally steps foot in their facilities this offseason.

