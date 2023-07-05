LeBron James may not entertain the shade thrown at him by analyst Skip Bayless, however, that hasn't stopped the Undisputed host from continuing the charade. Time and time again, it seems that LeBron James finds himself in the crosshairs of Bayless, who seems to have an affinity for taking shots at James.

On the heels of Bayless' undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe leaving the program, he and the network are now on the search for a new co-host to join him. While talks are ongoing behind the scenes, Bayless has taken aim at James once again, while teasing news regarding his new co-host.

With the show currently on hiatus, it appears as though it will be set to return on Aug. 28, just in time for the NFL football season to begin. He tweeted:

"LeBron isn’t the only one in the lab this summer. Can’t wait to unveil Undisputed just in time for football season."

While Bayless didn't give any indications as to who he and Fox Sports 1 could tap to replace Sharpe, it sounds as though there are four candidates in the running. According to Front Office Sports, former NFL players LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho, as well as Joy Taylor and Nick Wright are all on the shortlist.

Looking at how LeBron James has spent his offseason

While Skip Bayless has continued to throw shade at LeBron James, the four-time champ seems to be enjoying his downtime. After kicking off 24 Heures du Mans in France, James attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris alongside Draymond Green.

There, James made headlines as he donned an iced-out grill on his bottom teeth that had fans talking.

Le Mans 24 Hour Race

While there was speculation after the Western Conference finals that James could retire, he will in fact be back with the LA Lakers next season. In addition to enjoying himself, James is also likely keeping an eye on the LA Lakers' moves this offseason.

After coming up short in their Western Conference finals matchup with the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers front office set its sights on bolstering the roster. Since then, it has made some big moves, including acquiring Gabe Vincent from the Miami Heat.

The team has also retained several key players such as Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, while picking up Jarred Vanderbilt's player option.

