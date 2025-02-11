LeBron James' $100,000,000 ex-teammate pulls no punches as Lakers star recycles 'fit out' mantra for Luka Doncic

LeBron James has played with some incredibly talented teammates, whom he has mentored in one way or another. One former teammate noticed something about the advice that James gave to his latest superstar partner.

When Luka Doncic made his LA Lakers debut against the Utah Jazz on Monday, James was caught on camera saying, "Luka be your f***ing self. Don't fit in. Fit the f*** out." Kevin Love, who won an NBA title with LBJ as a member of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, heard this and went on social media to vent out his feelings:

"Punching the air right now!!" Love said, adding a teary-faced emoji for effect. "Just my thoughts 💭 @kingjames #10yearslaterstillahater #LeHurtMyFeelings"

Clearly, Love recalled the "fit out, fit in phrase" that James tweeted back in 2015, supposedly aimed at none other than Love.

In all likelihood, Love — whose net worth is $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth — is saying those words in jest. The Miami Heat center, after all, is known for his lighthearted and even sarcastic social media posts. For instance, as the tense Jimmy Butler situation unfolded in South Beach, Love was posting memes about helping the disgruntled star "recoup" the money he'd lost from suspensions.

In addition, Love has gone on record to say that he eventually realized what James was trying to do by sending that subliminal tweet a decade ago. In an August 2020 appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, Love talked about his relationship with LBJ:

"I think he was trying to find ways to get the best out of me," Love said in retrospect. "But since then, Bron's a brother." [Timestamp - 1:58]

LeBron James and Luka Doncic lead the Lakers to victory in five-time All-Star's Tinseltown debut

When Doncic heard the advice dished out by James, cameras caught him smiling in the Lakers huddle. He then proceeded to have a solid debut for his new team.

Doncic finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Lakers turned back the Utah Jazz 132-113 on their home floor.

Though his numbers in this game aren't extraordinary, it should be noted that Doncic is both shaking off rust due to an extended absence and adjusting to his new team.

