LeBron James' $13,937,574 teammate details bold Bronny James wager at Lakers star's expense over golf skills

LeBron James found a new hobby this offseason with golf, though his swing still needs some improvement. James' teammate, Austin Reaves, jokingly bet that his son, Bronny James, is better than him in golf, or at least has a better swing.Speaking to reporters on Monday's media day, Reaves was asked about his summer and how he spent it. He participated in his first American Century Championship golf tournament and finished T-13. He was the second-best NBA golfer in the ACC behind Steph Curry, who ended up fifth.Reaves shared that he spent some time with Bronny on the green and even sent a picture of them together to LeBron. Things got a little competitive after &quot;A.R.&quot; joked that the younger James had a better swing than his father.&quot;I played with Bronny probably a week ago, and we were on the 18,&quot; Reaves said. &quot;I sent Bron a picture of me and Bronny out there, and I was like, 'I got all of my money on Bronny.' He told me I was insane, obviously, but (Bronny) got a good swing.&quot;Reaves, who is earning $13,937,574 this season with a player option next season, was then asked about LeBron's swing, and he answered:&quot;It's a work in progress.&quot;While there's no debate about who is the better basketball player between LeBron James and Austin Reaves, the Arkansas product has merit on the green. Some players even consider him one of the best golfers in the NBA, along with Steph Curry.It will be interesting to see if LeBron puts a lot of effort into improving his golf swing and overall skills for the sport in the next few offseasons. He'll have more time to focus on it once he decides to retire. &quot;The King&quot; is entering his record-breaking 23rd season in the NBA and will turn 41 years old this December.LeBron James explains why he's suddenly into golfLeBron James explains why he's suddenly into golf. (Photo: IMAGN)Speaking to Complex's Speedy Morman earlier this month, LeBron James was asked why he suddenly started playing golf this offseason. James explained that he likes the challenge, calling golf &quot;hard&quot; while also pointing out that no one really bothers him on the green.&quot;It's hard as sh*t,&quot; James said. &quot;That's exactly why, man. I wanted a challenge, man, and I like being uncomfortable. It's fun too, but it's one of the few places where I can go where I don't get bothered as much. I can go out on the green, me and my friends, we go out, we don't get bothered.&quot;The four-time NBA champion will continue playing golf, and he already has an informal invite from pro golfer Michael Kim to play at the Genesis Invitational in San Diego, scheduled for February.