"Is LeBron the best player in the league? No, I think it's Giannis” - Nick Wright believes LeBron James’ decline has been blown out of proportion

Arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James has been wreaking havoc in the NBA this season for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Lakers might not have the best record and have looked hot and cold all season long as a team, King James has come under criticism for the slow start by his team.

On Fox Sports' show First Things First, Nick Wright talked about how underappreciated LeBron James has been this season. Nick Wright said:

"Since he's back from his suspension, that ridiculous suspension, LeBron James is averaging a humble 30, 7 and 8 and LeBron for the record this year - only six guys in the whole league have scored 30 or more, more times than LeBron, despite the fact that he's missed a dozen games."

When asked about if age and attrition was catching up to LeBron James, who is nearly 37 years-old, Nick Wright said:

"Is LeBron the best player in the league? No, I think it's Giannis. But the demise of LeBron James has been slightly overrated. We're still holding LeBron to a slightly different standard than we even hold Steph Curry to, who might win MVP this year."

Is LeBron James still the best player in the world?

Widely considered by many to be the greatest player in NBA history, LeBron James always has to be mentioned when you talk about who the best player in the world right now is. Currently averaging 26.3 points, 7.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 50% from the field and over 35% from beyond the arc, LeBron James is having an incredible season which is going under the radar.

That may be due to the fact that the Lakers are barely staying afloat above 0.500. However, with a 15-13 record in the Western Conference, the Lakers are only two games behind fourth seed Memphis Grizzlies.

With that said, when it comes to discussion as to who is the best player in the world, players like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry might have something to say about that. All of them are having incredible seasons while playing in incredible teams. The NBA Playoffs would be the ideal place to determine who is the best player in the world as we have seen far too many times in the past with players having incredible numbers in the regular season only to falter at the biggest moments.

With Steph Curry and LeBron James in the Western Conference and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference, it is the perfect setting to decide who is the best player in the NBA.

Nevertheless, what LeBron James is doing at nearly age 37 is nothing short of remarkable. Given the mileage in his body after being drafted into the NBA back in 2003, playing with new teammates and producing such numbers is something truly otherworldly.

