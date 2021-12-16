LeBron James shares a hype picture with Austin Reaves after the latter sinks a clutch shot against the Dallas Mavericks

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been making news for every little thing he does. The latest example of this statement was his reaction to Austin Reeves and his game-winner against the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James took to his Instagram account to celebrate Reeves' game-winner in Dallas. LeBron James said:

"AYYYYYYYYYYYYYEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!! HELL YEEEEEAAAHHHHH ROOK."

LeBron shared a picture of himself and Austin Reeves celebrating the game-winner, which was posted by the NBA's official Instagram account. LeBron also mimicked the great Mike Breen as he wrote:

"@AustinReeves BANG BANG"

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-104 on the back of LeBron James' 24-point performance. The big three of the Lakers combined for a total of 67 points and the LA-based side improved to a 16-13 record as they sit sixth in the Western Conference and only two games behind fourth seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Can LeBron James lead the Lakers to glory this season?

LeBron James leaves Kristaps Porziņģis on the floor

Arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James has been a man on a mission this year for the Lakers after his team's indifferent start to the season drew immense criticism. LeBron is currently averaging 26.1 points, 6.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 50% from the field. Those kinds of numbers for any other player would be considered more than good, but LeBron James is held to a different standard.

With the Lakers currently sitting sixth in the highly competitive Western Conference, having won three straight, and LeBron missing a huge chunk of games, you would say they are in a decent spot as they try to establish chemistry with a lot of new faces on the roster.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo In the Lakers win over the Magic, LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a

30-point triple-double.



The previous record holder was Kobe Bryant at 36 years, 99 days old. In the Lakers win over the Magic, LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double. The previous record holder was Kobe Bryant at 36 years, 99 days old. https://t.co/y7q1xIL0Py

King James' teammate Anthony Davis has received a lot of criticism for being passive and not being more assertive given his size. That needs to change with LeBron on the floor with him as AD continues to defer to players like James and Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers defense also needs to improve considerably if they are to go all the way this season as they currently rank 11th in defensive rating. Coach Frank Vogel is known for setting up teams well defensively and he needs to earn his money right now as the Lakers have looked shockingly poor on the defensive side of the floor this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

With all that said, if LeBron James can stay fit for the NBA Playoffs, then there is every chance the Lakers can win a ring this season because he is just that good even if he's going to be 37 in a couple of weeks. With the talent that the Lakers roster currently possesses, LeBron James has the right pieces around him to go and win his fifth championship.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra