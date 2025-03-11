LeBron James' $28,000,000 ex-teammate puts Luka Doncic and JJ Redick under microscope after disappointing loss

With LeBron James sidelined due to injury, Luka Doncic is now tasked with being the sole leader of the LA Lakers. Following an upset loss on Monday, one person with close ties to the 21-time All-Star sounded off on two key members of the team.

In their last game, the Lakers faced off against a Brooklyn Nets team that isn't competing for much at this point in the season. Even behind a triple-double performance from Doncic, LA was unable to walk away with a win. The rag-tag Nets squad managed to rally together and barely escape with a 111-108 victory.

Following this upsetting defeat to Brooklyn, Kendrick Perkins went on First Take Tuesday to give his latest thoughts on the Lakers. The $28 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) ex-teammate of LeBron feels all eyes are on Doncic and JJ Redick to keep the team afloat.

"I will say this though. All eyes are on JJ Redick and Luka Doncic," Perkins said. "Let's see what you can do without LeBron James on the floor. Both of them."

Even though he recorded a triple-double, it was far from a dazzling performance from Doncic. He took 26 shot attempts en route to finishing with 22 points and only converted eight of them. If the Lakers are going to stay competitive without LeBron, they're going to need more efficient play from the star guard moving forward.

Luka Doncic takes accountability for Lakers' disfunction offensively vs Nets

Following the Lakers' loss at the hands of the Nets, JJ Redick cited a lack of communication as part of their downfall. Instead of shying away from the issue, Luka Doncic took responsibility for the dysfunction. The All-Star guard held himself accountable, admitting the lack of talking on the floor was his fault.

There are many factors that led to the Lakers' communication problems Monday, the biggest being LeBron James' absence. As the leader of the team, this is one area he likely spearheads on the floor and in huddles. On top of this, Doncic is still getting used to playing with his new team and hasn't fully found his footing yet.

Since joining the Lakers, Luka Doncic has slotted in as the No. 2 beside LeBron. That said, he is more than aware of what is needed when it comes to being the top guy every night. While he hasn't had to do it in LA yet, it doesn't excuse poor communication when forced to take reigns.

As one of the game's top performers, Doncic will surely find a way to bounce back after an unwarranted loss. The Lakers need to continue focusing on improving his comfort level, as is a key factor in their championship aspirations.

