LeBron James' $30M ex-teammate drops honest truth on origin of Nikola Jokic’s iconic nickname: "I couldn't say, 'Jokic, pass the f**king ball'"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 03, 2025 05:53 GMT
Mike Miller, who won two championships with LeBron James, signed with the Denver Nuggets in 2015, Nikola Jokic’s first season with the team. While Miller was in the latter stages of his career in the NBA, the Serbian arrived as a wide-eyed 20-year-old rookie. Over the years, Miller has shared never-before-heard stories of his interactions with Jokic.

In the Monday Podcast P with Paul George, Miller, valued at $30 million by Celebrity Net Worth, narrated another Jokic story.

“I gave him the nickname, ‘The Joker’ because I couldn’t say ‘Jokic, pass the f**king ball.' So, I said, ‘Joker, pass the ball.’ His personality and the way he plays, it’s like a joker. ... I literally couldn’t say Jokic fast enough, so Joker was it.”
Miller, after playing with Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, added another tidbit why the Joker name came up. According to the two-time champ, Irving and Jokic have similarly “crazy” preparations, adding more sense to the nickname. Miller debunked the popular narrative that the Serbian does not care about basketball, insisting that the three-time MVP relentlessly works on his game at practice.

Mike Miller has been retired for nearly a decade, but the nickname he gave Nikola Jokic has become as iconic as the player.

Mike Miller claimed seeing greatness in Nikola Jokic after seeing the Serbian play for the first time

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Mike Miller to the Portland Trail Blazers after one season. Miller agreed to a buyout with the Blazers, paving the way for him to take his talents to Denver. In an interview with Pardon My Take in mid-April, LeBron James’ former teammate opened up about his first impression of Nikola Jokic.

“I thought he was the best basketball player in the world. … I’m three days late for camp, so I get there and I’m sitting at practice. Coach Malone and the Kroenke family, at the end of the practice, asked me, ‘What do you think?'
“I said, ‘I don’t know who that fat, ugly kid is over there, but he’s your best player and it’s not even close.”
In Miller and Jokic’s first season with the Nuggets, Danilo Gallinari was Michael Malone’s first option on offense. Gallinari averaged a team-best 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in a team-high 34.7 minutes per game. Jokic put up 10.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 2.4 APG as a rookie.

By Nikola Jokic’s second season, what Mike Miller saw in the Serbian became undeniable. The Joker, with three MVPs, an NBA Finals MVP and a championship to his name, has built an all-time great resume.

