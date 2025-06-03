LeBron James' $30M ex-teammate drops honest truth on origin of Nikola Jokic’s iconic nickname: "I couldn't say, 'Jokic, pass the f**king ball'"

Mike Miller, who won two championships with LeBron James, signed with the Denver Nuggets in 2015, Nikola Jokic’s first season with the team. While Miller was in the latter stages of his career in the NBA, the Serbian arrived as a wide-eyed 20-year-old rookie. Over the years, Miller has shared never-before-heard stories of his interactions with Jokic.

Ad

In the Monday Podcast P with Paul George, Miller, valued at $30 million by Celebrity Net Worth, narrated another Jokic story.

“I gave him the nickname, ‘The Joker’ because I couldn’t say ‘Jokic, pass the f**king ball.' So, I said, ‘Joker, pass the ball.’ His personality and the way he plays, it’s like a joker. ... I literally couldn’t say Jokic fast enough, so Joker was it.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Miller, after playing with Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, added another tidbit why the Joker name came up. According to the two-time champ, Irving and Jokic have similarly “crazy” preparations, adding more sense to the nickname. Miller debunked the popular narrative that the Serbian does not care about basketball, insisting that the three-time MVP relentlessly works on his game at practice.

Mike Miller has been retired for nearly a decade, but the nickname he gave Nikola Jokic has become as iconic as the player.

Ad

Mike Miller claimed seeing greatness in Nikola Jokic after seeing the Serbian play for the first time

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Mike Miller to the Portland Trail Blazers after one season. Miller agreed to a buyout with the Blazers, paving the way for him to take his talents to Denver. In an interview with Pardon My Take in mid-April, LeBron James’ former teammate opened up about his first impression of Nikola Jokic.

Ad

“I thought he was the best basketball player in the world. … I’m three days late for camp, so I get there and I’m sitting at practice. Coach Malone and the Kroenke family, at the end of the practice, asked me, ‘What do you think?'

“I said, ‘I don’t know who that fat, ugly kid is over there, but he’s your best player and it’s not even close.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Miller and Jokic’s first season with the Nuggets, Danilo Gallinari was Michael Malone’s first option on offense. Gallinari averaged a team-best 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in a team-high 34.7 minutes per game. Jokic put up 10.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 2.4 APG as a rookie.

By Nikola Jokic’s second season, what Mike Miller saw in the Serbian became undeniable. The Joker, with three MVPs, an NBA Finals MVP and a championship to his name, has built an all-time great resume.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More