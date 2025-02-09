LeBron James' 4-words hype Randy Moss' comeback for Super Bowl show following his struggles with cancer

NBA superstar LeBron James commended another star from a different sport ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. James is hyped up after NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss made an emotional return to the broadcast scene following two months of cancer recovery.

James went to social media to deliver his greetings, joining a slew of athletes who gave their warmest welcome back to the NFL legend Moss, who shed a tear on ESPN’s pre-Super Bowl broadcast show "Countdown."

“AYYYYYYYEEEEEEE!!! WELCOME BACK RANDY!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 @RandyMoss 🙏🏾🤎🫡,” James wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

On Moss’ return, he was greeted by other sports stars, such as Kevin Garnett and Tom Brady, among others. Moss had surgery in December to remove a cancerous lump found between his pancreas and liver. He also went through chemotherapy and radiation procedures to clear his body from any cancer.

Moss will be providing analysis for ESPN as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs for this year’s Super Bowl.

James, who was once a football star in Akron in his high school, has looked up to Moss, who played in the NFL from 1998 until 2002.

LeBron James compares himself to Randy Moss if he chose to be a football player

LeBron James has watched Randy Moss during his entire NFL career. Knowing the sport just as well as basketball, James shared his comparisons to the NFL on the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast on Jan. 15.

James said he could have been a mix of Rob Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez, Calvin Johnson and Randy Moss if he pursued playing football instead of basketball.

“Probably like a mix between Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) or Randy Moss a little bit, but he’s a lot smaller than me. He runs a lot faster, but he’s a lot smaller than me. But Megatron (Calvin Johnson), we have the same stature as far (as) build. Tony Gonzalez with him and his size, and obviously he played basketball as well. I used to love his celebration when he used to dunk on the goal post, too,” James said.

James has not regretted his choice to play basketball, as he has been regarded as one of the best players the sport has seen. Among his biggest accomplishments were his four NBA titles, four NBA MVPs and being the league’s all-time leading scorer.

This year, James, the oldest active player in the NBA at 40, is playing in his 21st season, tying the most by a player.

James has been leading the LA Lakers this season with averages of 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He is expected to continue being the focal point of the team as they still integrate new star Luka Doncic into the LA franchise.

