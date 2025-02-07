LeBron James former teammate Carlos Boozer had a one-word reaction after Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen became the 2024 NFL MVP. After a terrific regular season in which he led the squad to a higher level than last season, the veteran quarterback won the award.

Even though Lamar Jackson had been crowned the NFL MVP by the Pro Football Writers Association a couple of weeks ago, it was Allen who took home the official award after a special campaign in which he led the Bills to another AFC East title.

Plenty of people were happy for his success and Carlos Boozer seemed impressed by the announcement. The former Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls star commented underneath the NFL's post announcing Allen's victory.

"WOW," Boozer wrote.

Josh Allen finished the 2024 NFL season with 40 total touchdowns, 3,371 passing yards and 531 rushing yards, leading the Buffalo Bills to a 13-4 record and the No. 2 seed in the AFC. After beating the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card and divisional rounds, respectively, before clashing with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. The defending champions beat them 32-29 in another dramatic duel between the two squads.

Allen's impressive season was rewarded with the biggest individual award in the league, but he made it clear he was striving for the Vince Lombardi trophy this season.

As for Carlos Boozer, whose net worth is $60,000,000 per Celebrity Net Worth, he's trying to make his kids take a similar path to Josh Allen and become stars in their sport.

Boozer played with LeBron James in the 2003-04 season, James' rookie year. Boozer ranked second in the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game (behind James' 20.9) and led the team in rebounding with 11.4 boards per game.

Carlos Boozer shared words of advice for sons before reacting to Josh Allen's achievement

Carlos Boozer's twin sons, Cameron and Cayden, are held in high regard as two of the most talented high school prospects in recent times. At the end of January, the brothers surprised their father on ESPN's "NBA Today" when he was discussing the 2025 McDonald's All-American rosters. The Boozer twins were named to the squad and his father took the opportunity to offer words of advice.

"Just go enjoy yourself," said Boozer. "Enjoy the festivities, live in the moment, be where your feet are. The game's gonna be fun, but there's so much other stuff that comes with it."

After they shared their gratitude to his father, the two-time All-Star talked about how proud he was of his kids. It's hard to predict how they'll fare in the NBA, but the twins have the traits to make some noise in the association.

