LeBron James netted 30 points in less than three quarters, leading the LA Lakers to a commanding 133-89 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. This victory secured them a place in the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game.

LeBron James took just 12 shots during the game, successfully making nine of them. His performance included a flawless four-for-four from three-point range and a perfect eight-for-eight from the free-throw line.

He also had eight assists and five rebounds and had a plus-minus of plus-36.

His efficient performance earned him an impressive 96.7% true shooting percentage, a career-high for the 38-year-old(via Talkin' NBA).

True shooting percentage is an advanced metric designed to gauge a player's shooting efficiency comprehensively.

Unlike individual metrics such as field goal percentage, true shooting percentage takes into account both two and 3-point field goals. It also includes free throws, providing a more accurate assessment of a player's overall shooting proficiency.

James reached his previous highest true shooting percentage of 94.8% in a 21-point outing against the Suns on Jan. 27, 2016, when he was still playing with the Cavaliers.

Throughout his career, James has averaged a true shooting percentage of 58.8%.

“[I’m] just trying to lead by example, make plays on the floor, be unselfish, try to make the right plays offensively, defensively, cover for my teammates and live with the results,” LeBron James said postgame (per AP).

Lakers coach Darvin Ham praised LeBron for setting the tone for the Lakers.

“For him, to go out from the start, just everything, from our meeting to our walk-through, everything, his communication, helping guys visually see what game plan we were trying to execute… It’s a huge, huge blessing to have that working in your favor and to be on the same side as that.”(per NBA.com)

The victory paved the way for a showdown in the In-Season Tournament single-game finals between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers.

“I think we are starting to get a feel for what we need to become a team for us to win basketball games, to be consistent” James said.

“Defensively, we're really, really starting to tap into that like, OK, we've got to defend every single night. When we defend, we give ourselves a chance to win every night.”

LeBron James gives his thoughts on the In-Season Tournament

LeBron James has expressed positive sentiments regarding the In-Season Tournament, a recently introduced addition to the NBA this season.

"Some of the courts looked a little funky, but I think it's great in the sense of for the league spicing things up," LeBron said. "I did see some of the players at some of the games felt like a playoff-type atmosphere."

LeBron also added he has his sights set on the prize money of $500,000 per player in the In-Season Tournament.

“There’s $500,000 [per player prize money] on the line – so we’re goin’ for that. We’re goin’ for that"