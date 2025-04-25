LeBron James addresses injury concerns as Lakers star confirms Game 3 status vs Timberwolves

Late in the LA Lakers' season, LeBron James suffered a groin injury that forced him to the sidelines for seven games. While James returned to action on March 22, when the Lakers faced off against the Chicago Bulls, his 3-point shooting numbers have yet to recover.
Additionally, during the final game of the regular season, James seemed to re-aggravate the injury, exiting the game while leaving fans concerned.
On the heels of a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double that also saw the four-time champion flirt with a triple-double thanks to seven assists, he's clarified his status for Friday's Game 3 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, telling members of the press that he's available for tonight's game.
The news isn't exactly surprising given that James has played in both of LA's postseason games so far, and with the stakes at an all-time high, the expectation is that James will continue to play so long as he doesn't suffer a setback.
So far this series, LeBron James has averaged 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 43.2% shooting, including 20.0% from beyond the arc.
The future Hall of Famer's averages are notably down from the regular season, where he put up 24.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 8.2 apg, while shooting 51.3% (37.6% from the 3-point line).
The Lakers share an update on Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber ahead of Game 3 after LeBron James indicates he will be active
In addition to LeBron James revealing that he will be active for Game 3 tonight in Minnesota, the LA Lakers shared an optimistic update on forward Rui Hachimura.
During Game 2, Hachimura was hit in the face. As a result, he wound up exiting the game and briefly went to the locker room. When he reemerged, he wore a protective face mask, which was one of two different masks that the forward wore throughout the game.
Ahead of Game 3, the Lakers have shared an update on Hachimura via the team's 12:30 p.m. ET injury report. Hachimura is listed as available, while Maxi Kleber, who LA acquired from the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Luka Doncic trade, is listed as out.
Kleber hadn't suited up since January, when he suffered a foot injury that forced him to undergo surgery. While there has been some optimism that he may return to action during the playoffs, giving LA a veteran big man who can hit threes, he won't be making his big return tonight in the Twin Cities.
