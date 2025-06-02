LeBron James adopts new hobby associated with Michael Jordan, Steph Curry and Lakers HC JJ Redick 

The offseason is in full swing for the 28 teams that are not in the NBA Finals, and LeBron James has found a new hobby. The LA Lakers forward showed it off on his Instagram story on Monday.

Ad

His new pastime is a favorite among other NBA players of past and present: golfing. James posted two stories, a boomerang of the course and one when he drove a golf cart.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golfing is an activity that's been associated with several professional hoopers in the past. Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is an avid golfer, with Charles Barkley sharing some golfing stories about the Chicago Bulls legend.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Aside from legends like Jordan and Barkley, some of James' peers are also playing golf. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry regularly plays and has participated in tournaments. Additionally, James' coach, JJ Redick, has also been spotted at golf courses.

Ad

LeBron James shared how he learned how to score before getting a basketball trainer

LeBron James showed flashes that he would become a generational talent even before he got to the NBA. These led to him being dubbed the next big thing of the sport and being drafted No. 1 straight out of high school.

However, he never got an official basketball trainer until he was several seasons into being a pro. James shared on Sunday's episode of "Mind the Game" that he learned the game by being on the court.

Ad

"My basketball training was just being on the court," James said (19:40) "5-on-5 or 2-on-2 or 3-on-3, or like a game that we played when I was growing up was called 33 or 21. Basically it was one man for himself and you could be guarded by all your friends and if I score I go to the free throw line."

Ad

According to James, his shot creation and dribbling started during games of 21, since he had no one to pass to.

While James eventually got a trainer, his skills and production were already in full display. As a rookie, he averaged 20.9 points per game, which is the lowest of his career. He also put up 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 79 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More