LeBron James adorably kisses Savannah James after leading Lakers to 50th win

LeBron James celebrated the LA Lakers' 50th win of the 2024-25 season with his wife, Savannah James, after their home matchup against the Houston Rockets on Friday. While on his way back to the locker room, James stopped to kiss and embrace Savannah as he was visibly elated over the Lakers' dominant 109-140 victory in their final regular-season home game.

With the win on Friday, the LA Lakers have clinched the third seed in the Western Conference with one regular-season game remaining. Luka Doncic led their victory charge in the game with 39 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and a steal.

LeBron James added 14 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and a steal in 22 minutes of playtime. The four-time NBA champion had left the contest before the midway point of the third quarter due to an injury scare as he appeared to tweak his groin.

LeBron James congratulates JJ Redick on 50th win of season

Ever since JJ Redick took over as head coach of the LA Lakers ahead of the 2024-25 season, there was speculation regarding his suitability for the role, having had no prior coaching experience. However, under his guidance, the Lakers achieved their first 50-win season since the 2019-20 season, when they won their last NBA championship.

Following their dominant win against the Houston Rockets on Friday, LeBron James took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate JJ Redick on the 50-win season.

"Man I was going to say something but it’s useless at this point in my career! Anyways more important CONGRATULATIONS JJ on a 50 win season in the WEST & Post Season nod! That’s 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🫡" James tweeted.

In the post-game interview, JJ Redick shared how the team celebrated his rookie season success by drenching him with multiple ice buckets in the locker room. The Lakers coach further touched on the 50-win accomplishment and gave credit to everyone involved.

"It's an accomplishment to win 50 games in a regular season in any year, I think particularly this year, in this Western Conference," Redick said.

"It's a credit to our players, each one at different points in time has contributed to winning. They've all participated in a winning culture, and our coaching staff, our performance staff, everybody down the line. It's a great group to be a part of."

The Lakers hit the road next to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday for their final regular-season contest. After that, they will return home to kick off their first-round playoff series with the home-court advantage.

