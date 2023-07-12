LeBron James’ agent and Klutch sports head suggests 'The King' could play till 2030

With Udonis Haslem and Andre Iguodala retiring, LeBron James is the oldest active player in the NBA.

It was bound to happen considering how LeBron has played 20 seasons. Not many players achieve the same longevity. Considering the same many believe that James will soon call it quits, especially after witnessing how slow he's become last season.

However, it appears that LeBron James might still stick around the NBA for a few more years. His long-time agent and friend Rich Paul said that he has no doubts that "The King" play basketball until the 2030 season. While that may seem a bit of a stretch, it isn't entirely impossible, though.

At year 20, James is still averaging the same numbers compared to his figures in his prime years. Sure, he's showing signs of aging, but that doesn't mean he's no longer capable of remaining efficient on the hardwood.

At this point, LeBron can simply reduce his role to a much more passive type of player to preserve his body to prevent its breakdown.

LeBron James waiting for son Bronny to enter NBA before retiring

It appears that LeBron James' aspiration of playing alongside his son may soon become a reality, as Bronny James is expected to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. The team they end up on will undoubtedly generate curiosity about their dynamic and how father and son will complement each other on the court.

Considering LeBron's inclination to prioritize passing throughout his career, it's assumed that he will focus on creating opportunities for his son. Bronny, meanwhile, is a player who thrives on strong drives to the basket and has a reliable jump shot.

"King James" could leverage his son's abilities to develop efficient plays that capitalize on Bronny's skills. The next question is, who will take center stage?

LeBron James has previously indicated his intention to assume a mentorship role if given the chance to play with his son. Consequently, we may witness more plays designed for Bronny while LeBron orchestrates the execution.

It's still too early to make definitive predictions, but the potential pairing of LeBron and Bronny could prove to be momentous for whichever team they join.

