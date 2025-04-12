LeBron James aggravates groin injury during Lakers final regular season home game

LeBron James aggravated his groin injury during Friday's final regular-season home contest for the Lakers against the Rockets. Playing against a shorthanded Houston team, James dealt with the blow in the third quarter as he took off on a defensive possession to chase a loose ball. He grimaced in pain the moment he turned and limped around before exiting the floor.

James wrapped his left leg with an ice pack on the sidelines and didn't re-enter the game. He had 14 points, four rebounds and eight assists on 6 of 11 shots in 22 minutes.

