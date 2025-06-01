LeBron James agrees with Luka Doncic's first impressions of culture shock in LA after titanic trade

LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic made an appearance on Sunday’s episode of the Mind the Game podcast, co-hosted by LeBron James and Steve Nash. During his time on the show, Doncic shed light on a number of subjects, including the cultural shock he faced after moving to LA in February.
Halfway through his interview, Steve Nash asked Doncic about how he’s adjusting to LA. It is important to note that the Slovenian superstar is from a country that boasts a population of around two million. But he’s currently living in Southern California, an area that houses close to 40 million people.
Despite the massive culture shock, Doncic doesn’t mind living in LA, since it has multiple water bodies:
“Well, first of all, like this is the first city I've played in that has an ocean. And I really like the ocean. So that was nice. First thing, I mean, after a couple of days, that was the first thing on my mind.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“It's a lot. I like it. I like it very much. The only thing is the traffic. It's the f***ing traffic.”
LeBron James agreed with Doncic’s first impression of LA by alluding an interaction the two had shortly after the February trade:
“The first thing I ask you is, 'Are you adjusting?' I like the beach. It's the first thing you see, I like the beach.”
Doncic revealed that the traffic isn’t as big of an issue since he enjoys driving. He also shared that he enjoyed a visit to Santa Barbara, which is merely a two-hour drive away from LA.
Luka Doncic has a big decision to make ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season
Luka Doncic has a big decision coming up as his contract with the LA Lakers will soon come to an end. The 2025-26 season is the only guaranteed year that the Lakers can get out of Doncic, since he has a player option for 2026-27. If the Slovenian superstar declines the said option, he will be a free agent next year.
So, next season will be key for both the LA Lakers and Luka Doncic. If both sides find success, we can expect their partnership to continue. However, another failed season could lead to Doncic setting out in search of greener pastures.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for