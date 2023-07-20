"LeBron James always tries to rewrite history": Fans roast Lakers superstar's description of the NBA bubble

The NBA bubble saw LeBron James capture his fourth championship as he led the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals. The bubble was an interesting time in league history as the 2019-20 season was put on hold during the pandemic but later restored in the bubble.

The bubble was held at Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Florida. It was created to finish the remaining eight games of the regular season and to hold the playoffs.

Each player who was a part of it all had their own experiences and thoughts, particularly LeBron James and Steven Adams.

A Twitter user with the handle "@RussFcb" uploaded a video comparing the perspectives from James and Adams. The video showed James' uncomfortable experience, while Adams found it pleasant.

As fans on Twitter are fond of trolling or making fun of the players, they tweeted out their reactions to the video.

LeBron James talked about his experience staying in the NBA bubble and painted a grim picture of what it was like:

"And if you were not in the bubble, you don't quite understand it," James said. "This is literally out of your whole comfort zone. No family, I didn't see my family for eight-and-a-half weeks. My room ... literally seeing the walls, it's like 'The Shining,' just like blood coming down my walls."

Meanwhile, this is what Steven Adams had to say about his experience:

"It's all good, mate. Let's be clear, mate, this is not Syria. It's not that hard. We're living in a bloody resort."

It just goes to show how the players took different experiences and formed varying opinions on what it was really like in the bubble.

Besides LeBron James' and Steven Adams' NBA bubble experiences, Jayson Tatum took something different from it as well

After the NBA bubble wrapped up, Celtics star Jayson Tatum gave an interesting insight into what the competition was like during the experience.

"I ain't gon' say no names," Tatum said, "but there were some other players on the other teams, I'm like, 'Hold on, they don't normally play like that. He acting different in the bubble.' I don't know if it was because there was no fans there or just the environment kind of let you play a little bit more freely."

For Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, they were able to eliminate the defending 2019 champions, the Toronto Raptors, in the second round of the playoffs. Howver, they lost in six games to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Outside of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, standouts like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson were huge for the Heat as they reached the NBA Finals in that postseason.

