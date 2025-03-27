LeBron James took to Instagram to share Luka Doncic's rich tribute after the 4x NBA champion's game awareness in the final seconds won them the game against the Indiana Pacers. The 120-119 win saw the Lakers snap their three-game losing skid and retake the No. 4 seed in the West.

Earlier, Doncic shared a story of hugging James after the win, while shouting out to 'The King' with a couple of fire emojis. The 40-year-old acknowledged the gesture by calling Doncic his 'brother' in his IG story.

"Yessir my brother!! Great road W"

LeBron James amped at Luka Doncic’s rich tribute after massive game winner - “My brother”

James tipped the ball in the final seconds as Doncic's floater rimmed out. What followed was an ecstatic celebration. On the game front, James ended with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. Doncic propped up 34 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists as LA scraped a one-point win.

