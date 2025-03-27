  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • LeBron James amped at Luka Doncic’s rich tribute after massive game winner - “My brother”

LeBron James amped at Luka Doncic’s rich tribute after massive game winner - “My brother”

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 27, 2025 06:09 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks 113-109 in over time to win a NBA basketball game. - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks 113-109 in over time to win a NBA basketball game. - Source: Getty

LeBron James took to Instagram to share Luka Doncic's rich tribute after the 4x NBA champion's game awareness in the final seconds won them the game against the Indiana Pacers. The 120-119 win saw the Lakers snap their three-game losing skid and retake the No. 4 seed in the West.

Ad

Earlier, Doncic shared a story of hugging James after the win, while shouting out to 'The King' with a couple of fire emojis. The 40-year-old acknowledged the gesture by calling Doncic his 'brother' in his IG story.

"Yessir my brother!! Great road W"
LeBron James amped at Luka Doncic&rsquo;s rich tribute after massive game winner - &ldquo;My brother&rdquo;
LeBron James amped at Luka Doncic’s rich tribute after massive game winner - “My brother”

James tipped the ball in the final seconds as Doncic's floater rimmed out. What followed was an ecstatic celebration. On the game front, James ended with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. Doncic propped up 34 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists as LA scraped a one-point win.

also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी