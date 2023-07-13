LeBron James announcing that he will not retire has fans going nuts -"LeGoat still has some left in LeTank"

LeBron James stunned the basketball world when he gave hints that he could be walking away from the game after 20 years in the NBA. Following an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the eventual champs Denver Nuggets, James told the media that he had a lot to think about.

Two months later, he just confirmed that he was not going anywhere. While at the ESPYs, “King James” announced that he will be back for his 21st season in pro basketball.

The LA Lakers superstar’s surprise was quickly greeted by reactions on Twitter:

"LeGoat still has some left in LeTank"

alex @highIightheaven
@espn LeGoat still has some left in LeTank

HBA @HBAcrypto
@espn The game will never be the same when Bron retires

Austin @AustinPlanet
@espn He can't retire just yet. Got to play with a Bronny first.

Blake ☕️ @blakehparker
@espn LeBron gonna make it seem like he made up this line all by himself and didn't take it from a movie

Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 @CallahanAutoCo
@espn Lebron could let his game speak for itself and it would be much more articulate

This is what the NBA’s all-time leading scorer had to say during the said event that had James fans in euphoria:

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor. Real question for me is, ‘Can I play without cheating this game?’ The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

ESPN @espn



"Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."

Go off, Bron

In his last conference after the Lakers’ playoff exit, LeBron James didn’t promptly answer questions about his future. It was only after the final question that he dropped the bomb of possibly retiring.

The four-time MVP was later asked by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin to clarify his shocking last words. James did confirm that there was a possibility that he could retire from the NBA after two decades of a GOAT-worthy career.

Whether the move was calculated or not, fans have been wondering if James will indeed return. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told the media in the summer league that the superstar was working “behind the scenes” to be ready for next season.

The 19x All-Star took another subtle shot at Pelinka when he said that conference finals weren’t something he enjoyed. He only wants to play for championships. The Lakers GM had his work cut out for him in the offseason.

Rob Pelinka has given LeBron James everything he has asked for

Veiled after veiled shots have eventually resulted in Rob Pelinka revamping the roster to LeBron James’ approval. “King James” complained at the start of last season that the team did not have “lasers.” Pelinka went out and made a flurry of changes before the February trade deadline.

Pelinka traded Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn in separate deals. The result was a deeper, bigger and more well-balanced team that started the season an embarrassing 2-10.

The Lakers were suddenly rolling heading into the playoffs and in the postseason. They just ran into a juggernaut called the Denver Nuggets. and Anthony Davis agreed that the Nuggets that swept them were their best opponents since they were together.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead



PG: D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino

SG: Austin Reaves, Max Christie

SF: LeBron James, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince

PF: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes



LAKERS CONFIRMED ROSTER
PG: D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino
SG: Austin Reaves, Max Christie
SF: LeBron James, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince
PF: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt
C: Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes

This is a championship winning roster! #LakeShow

Rob Pelinka, understanding the subtle shots, constructed an even better roster. The four-time MVP will like his new team’s chances of going even further. They are likely to have improved defense, shooting and overall play.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will have legit chance of winning the championship. The four-time champ will not be retiring with that kind of opportunity.

