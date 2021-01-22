LeBron James and Anthony Davis react as LA Lakers dominate Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks in a 113-106 victory

The LA Lakers recently faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster clash at Fiserv Forum, with the former coming away victorious.

This game was a fiercely competitive one, to say the least, with both franchises going at each other and firing on all cylinders. And while it must be said that the Lakers had the lead for most of the game, the Bucks never stopped knocking at the door, and on another day could have taken the win.

After such an intense game, LeBron James and Anthony Davis spoke out about their thoughts on this exciting matchup.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis say LA Lakers can do better despite a win against the Milwaukee Bucks

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis had a solid but somewhat forgettable performance for the LA Lakers during this game. The 27-year-old recorded 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and had two blocks. He shot 44.4% from the field and 0-1 from beyond the arc.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Davis was clearly disappointed with his own performance, but also the performance of the team on the defensive end of the floor. He had this to say on the matter.

"We haven’t been very good with our low man, the help side defense … we’re usually good around the 3-point line, but once (opponents get) into the paint we haven’t been (rotating well)."

As Anthony Davis said, the LA Lakers struggled to defend in the paint, especially when it came to post up defense. This was also the reason the Milwaukee Bucks were able to stay in the game for so long.

"Our motivation was to not lose two in a row and we were able to do that." @AntDavis23 shares his thoughts on tonight's comeback win over the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/T9F84GKz8L — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 22, 2021

However, offensively, the franchise was incredible during this clash. LeBron James, in particular, was awe-inspiring and had 34 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists, shooting 52% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc. The arguable greatest of all time quite simply led the LA Lakers to victory tonight.

When interviewed after the game on playing against reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, James had this to say,

"It's never been about individual. It's all about the team success. That's all that matters."

Additionally, the 36-year-old spoke about being hopeful to continue the tradition of going to the White House if the LA Lakers repeat as NBA champions.

LeBron James says “it would be great” to visit the White House this season to celebrate the Lakers’ championship with President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris but added that COVID-19 protocols could prevent it as currently teams are limited to the hotel, the arena and home. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 22, 2021

During Donal Trump's stint as US President, this tradition was put on hold. But with a Joe Biden in charge now, this is expected to change.

As for which team will get the honor of going to the White House this year, while there are some incredible teams in the NBA right now, it would quite simply be foolish to count the LA Lakers out from winning it all in 2021.

