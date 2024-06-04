LeBron James in awe of "most ridiculous shot ever" by Kyrie Irving, heaps praise ahead of NBA Finals

While LeBron James & Kyrie Irving are no longer playing alongside one another, James recently heaped praise on his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate. Ahead of the start of the NBA Finals this week, where Irving and the Mavericks will look to defeat the Boston Celtics, James recently discussed Irving's career, and his impact on the court.

As he explained, there is nothing on a basketball court that Irving can't do. From ankle breakers and spot-up shots to, as we saw recently, left-handed hook shots, Irving can do it all.

The way LeBron James sees things, Kyrie Irving is the ultimate wild card. Although he may go through stretches where he has a quiet quarter or a quiet half, he's always ready to go off for 20-30 points if need be.

James discussed the situation on a recent episode of his and JJ Redick's Mind the Game podcast ahead of the start of the NBA Finals on Thursday. While doing so, James reflected on the left-handed hook shot referenced previously that Irving hit on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets:

"The shot that he made versus Denver towards the regular. End of the regular season on Joker. It's one of the most ridiculous shots I've ever seen in my life. He's just that special."

"I'm so f*****g mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore" - LeBron James on Kyrie Irving

While LeBron James and Kyrie Irving don't play together anymore, there had been quite a bit of talk of the pair reuniting in recent seasons. With LeBron James and the Lakers struggling to return to the finals, there were reports of the former Cavaliers teammates linking up in LA.

Irving explained back in May that he considered joining LeBron James in LA following his stint in Brooklyn, but he ultimately landed in Dallas last season. Although the Doncic-Irving duo is now positioned to compete for an NBA title, the pair struggled last year, missing the playoffs in a shocking turn of events.

At the time, questions were raised regarding whether or not the dynamic duo would be able to make things work on the court. As we've seen this season, any shred of doubt regarding whether or not the team can make things work has been eliminated.

As Irving and the Mavericks gear up for the start of the NBA Finals on Thursday, LeBron James can't help but wish he and Irving were playing together once more

"Listen I would call Kyrie the wizard all the time. ... Like, there was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. And sitting here watching it- I'm playing, like, so f*****g happy and so proud.

"And to watch him and continue his growth or whatever the case may be. And at the same time, I'm so f*****g mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore."

Given the success Dallas has had this season, it seems unlikely that Irving would force his way to LA via trade in the future in order to play alongside James.