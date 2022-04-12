"My personal goal is to be able to play at any position on the floor" - LeBron James hints he is all in as LA Lakers plan for 2022/23 NBA Season 

Despite high expectations, things did not go well for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers this season. An offseason full of questionable roster decisions and injuries has led to them missing the postseason entirely.

With their season ending early, the Lakers now have a long and busy summer ahead of them. The front office has its work cut out for them as they try to re-tool the roster and get back into the title picture.

When asked about the roster make-up moving forward, LeBron James had a simple answer. The goal is to put together a group that can win more games:

"A roster that brings in more wins, that's the most important thing."

Over the past few years, basketball has trended towards a position-less game. Players like LeBron James are a testament to this, as their all-around skill sets provide give teams lineup flexibility. Being able to play in different spots is something James prides himself on and wants to continue doing.

"My personal goal is to be able to play any position on the floor."

LeBron James gives Lakers much-needed flexibility

It's no secret that the Lakers will have to make a ton of changes if they want to compete for championships again. While this is going to be an uphill battle, they have one good thing going for them. That being LeBron James and his willingness to play all over the floor.

Even at this late stage of his career, James has managed to tweak his game when needed. Since being in LA, we have seen him be a full-time point guard averaging double-digit assists and fill in as a small-ball center. An extremely impressive feat for any player, let alone one in their mid-thirties.

Since James can play multiple positions at a high-level, it should make things easier for the Lakers as they revamp the supporting cast around them. More importantly, there are few players in the league who don't fit well alongside him.

When the Lakers won the finals in 2020, they had a roster filled with knockdown shooters. Flanking the duo of James and Anthony Davis with capable perimeter threats is a nightmare for opposing defenses. In terms of priority, this should be atop their list.

LeBron James has shown this season that he can still perform at a high level. If the Lakers are smart, they will capitalize on this. Given his ability to play just about every position, it shouldn't be hard to find role players that complement him.

