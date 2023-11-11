LeBron James could become first ever player with 5,000 turnovers in league history

LeBron James owns some of the most mind-blowing records in NBA history. Perhaps the most spectacular in his resume was becoming the league’s all-time points leader in February this year. James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who held the record for a staggering 38 years. The four-time MVP is on track to become the first player to breach the 40K mark.

James, though, is also set to become the first player to have at least 5,000 career turnovers. Heading into the game against the Phoenix Suns, the LA Lakers forward is just an error short of equaling the mark. This season, he is averaging 4.1 miscues per game. Unless he plays a flawless game, he could stretch the record he has owned for years to another level.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a game against the Memphis Grizzlies in February 2021, LeBron James committed four turnovers. The last of which gave him 4,525 to surpass Karl Malone’s unenviable mark of 4,524. It’s a record that “King James” would have preferred not to be on his resume.

In the top 30 of most career turnovers list, only four are active. James, Russell Westbrook (3rd), James Harden (8th) and Kevin Durant (26th) are ranked. Westbrook has 4,467, Harden has 3,741 and Durant with 3,154.

For his career, LeBron James has averaged 3.50 TO PG while Westbrook has 4.06. Harden commits 3.73 TO PG while Durant is at 3.17. “King James” laps them in games played. The LA Lakers superstar, who is in his 21st season, has played 1,429 games followed by Westbrook’s 1,101. “The Beard” recently joined the 1,000 career game club with 1002. Durant is set to join it with 994 games played.

The most turnovers James averaged in a single season was in 2017-18 when he had 4.2 per game and had a total of 347. In roughly six seasons with the LA Lakers, he is averaging 3.6 turnovers every game. If he keeps up his current 4.1 pace, it would be his most with his team and ties for the second-most in his career.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are hoping to end their three-game losing streak

Injuries have caused the LA Lakers’ season to be even more challenging. In their blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, they didn’t have Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes. AD and Hayes have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns but Vincent and Vanderbilt remain out.

Regardless of who plays or is unavailable, LeBron James will be a big part of the Lakers’ goal of ending their three-game losing streak. The game in Phoenix caps off four consecutive games on the road before they play at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday against the Trail Blazers.

Expand Tweet

After the loss to the Rockets, LeBron James told the media that winning is difficult as building cohesion and rhythm is not possible due to injuries. Tonight, they’ll try to get past that disadvantage against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.