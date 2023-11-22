LeBron James becomes first player to record 39k points during Jazz-Lakers

LeBron James continues to extend his advantage atop the NBA's all-time scoring list after scoring his 39,000th regular-season point during the Utah Jazz-LA Lakers game on Tuesday's In-Season Tournament group game.

James needed five points to achieve the feat. He did that in the first quarter of the game with a 3-pointer in the fifth minute.

James has been on a scoring tear, having tallied 26.4 points per game, shooting a career-high 58.6%, including 39.7% from 3-point range. The Lakers are 8-6 to start the season and placed sixth in the Western Conference.

James hasn't shown any signs of slowing down yet, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him notch the 40,000 points mark. At this scoring rate, James could achieve the feat towards the end of the season if he can play the required games.

His stand atop the NBA's all-time scoring leaderboard will only make his record more untouchable.

LeBron James climbs up to 7th on NBA's all-time 3-point makes list

LeBron James isn't going to stop making and breaking records in year 21. After becoming the first player to score 39,000 regular season points, the four-time MVP also passed Vince Carter on the all-time 3s made list. James is seventh now for that record, having made 2,291 triples. He needed one 3-pointer to surpass Carter.

It was the same shot that got him over 39,000 points. James is now inching closer to being in the top five of several records. That includes 3-point makes, games played and steals. He's in the top five for points, assists, triple-doubles, made free throws and field goals.

Apart from the two milestones LeBron James achieved against the Utah Jazz, the LA Lakers superstar has recorded five other notable feats. He scored 35 points against the LA Clippers on November 1st, which marked his 81st 30-point outing since turning 35. He eclipsed Karl Malone for that record.

On November 15th, James surpassed Jason Kidd to go fifth all-time on the triple-doubles list. He also became the second oldest player after Malone to record a triple-double. The same night, the Lakers star passed Jason Terry on the all-time 3-pointers made list.

LeBron James passed Clyde Drexler for steals on November 19th. He is eighth all-time for that record.