Los Angeles Lakers fans just woke up to the wildest news.

In a shocking turn of events, the Lakers traded Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick and received Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

Needless to say, this move sent the fans into a frenzy, and that includes former Laker Nick Young. Shortly after the news broke, Young took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter.

"Oh man, we about to win a championship, ain't we?" Young asked. "I'm proud of being a LA native."

The former NBA champion then talked about how he liked it when Rob Pelinka traded D'Angelo Russell away, adding that the Doncic trade made him even more of a fan.

"Never count the Lakers out, baby, never!" Young continued. "I was already a fan when you got rid of the other motherf***er weeks ago. Now you're gonna f**k around and get Luka? You know what? I might buy season tickets."

Young acknowledges that there will be some challenges on defense, but he believes the offensive prowess of LeBron James and Doncic together will outweigh everything.

"Bron and Luka? Ain't no defense, I don't care about that, 'cause offense wins championships," Young added.

In his hilarious rant, Young then praised LeBron for making moves, stating that it was what separated him from Michael Jordan.

"Off this move, it makes you better than everybody, makes you better than Jordan, just off this move," Young continued.

Finally, to close out, Young stated that his former teammate, the late great Kobe Bryant, may have had something to do with this move:

"Kobe must came in a dream or something," Young said. "I know Kobe must came in a dream. God sent this. Kobe said, 'Lakers, here you go!"

LeBron James calls out NBA insider over Anthony Davis report

Of course, given this shocking turn of events, it didn't take long before rumors flooded on social media.

CBS Sports' Bill Reiter claimed that LeBron had grown frustrated with Davis, which led to this trade. James, then, quickly dismissed that notion:

"You a fkn lie!!!" James wrote, adding a long nose and a clown emoji.

Brian Windhorst and Shams Charania claimed that James was unaware of this move and that pretty much everyone was caught by surprise.

It's still too early to tell, but it'll be interesting to see the implications and the long-term winners and losers of this transaction.

